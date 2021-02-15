Lilliana Sanchez's new book My First Aid Devices: Mis Primeros Dispositivos de Ayuda, an educative tome that helps parents and educators in teaching their children effectively

Sanchez said this about her book: "This book is dedicated to all parents who find themselves in need of acquiring aid devices for the development of their children. As a home visitor/parent educator, it has been part of my life to refer, support, and assist my families when their children, due to adverse circumstances, are born with special abilities and do not know how to deal with this subject. In a didactic way, this book benefits the whole family to learn and play together."

Published by Page Publishing, Lilliana Sanchez's new book My First Aid Devices: Mis Primeros Dispositivos de Ayuda aids adults in engaging their children through vivid teaching visuals for reinforced efficacious learning.

Consumers who wish to learn how to use aid devices to teach children during their formative years can purchase My First Aid Devices: Mis Primeros Dispositivos de Ayuda in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434988/Lilliana_Sanchez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

