Lilly and EVA Pharma collaborate to expand access to baricitinib in low- to middle-income countries
Sep 04, 2024, 06:00 ET
Lilly will license certain baricitinib manufacturing know-how to enable EVA Pharma to manufacture and supply treatment for various immunological diseases across 49 low- to middle-income countries in Africa
INDIANAPOLIS and CAIRO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and EVA Pharma announced today that the companies have entered into an agreement to expand access to baricitinib to an estimated 20,000 people in 49 low- to middle-income countries in Africa by 2030. Discovered by Incyte and licensed to Lilly, baricitinib is for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19.
This collaboration is part of the Lilly 30x30 initiative, which aims to improve access to quality health care for 30 million people living in resource-limited settings annually by 2030.
"Our commitment to expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines for people living in low- to middle-income countries continues," said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president of Lilly International. "Following our collaboration with EVA Pharma on insulin manufacturing, we are now establishing the first of its kind voluntary licensing agreement for Lilly, where the company will provide certain baricitinib manufacturing know-how to enable EVA Pharma to manufacture and supply baricitinib to people in 49 countries across Africa."
"We are proud to localize the entire value chain of this critical medication on the continent, from producing high-potency baricitinib active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), to tackling complex manufacturing challenges," said Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma.
EVA Pharma's dedicated high-containment facility is set to begin sales of the locally manufactured baricitinib by 2026 to various African countries.
This collaboration announced today relies on both EVA's pan-African reach and its strong local manufacturing capabilities that meet global standards, enabling Lilly to reach more people in low- to middle-income countries.
Since 2021, EVA Pharma has been working with Lilly to ensure a sustainable supply of life-saving medicines across several African countries. Lilly and EVA Pharma are also collaborating to expand access to affordable insulin in 56 countries, most of which are low- to middle-income, as announced in 2022.
INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS
Olumiant® (O-loo-mē-ant) is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor used to treat:
Warnings - Olumiant may cause serious side effects, including:
If you get a serious infection, your doctor may stop Olumiant until your infection is controlled.
Common side effects
The most common side effects of Olumiant in people treated for alopecia areata include:
The most common side effects of Olumiant in people treated for rheumatoid arthritis include:
These are not all the possible side effects of Olumiant. Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Before using
Before you use Olumiant, tell your doctor if you:
❑ Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or think you have symptoms of an infection.
❑ Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.
❑ Have had shingles (herpes zoster).
❑ Have had hepatitis B or C, cancer, or blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs.
❑ Live, have lived, or have visited parts of the country that increase your risk of fungal infections. These may include the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest. Ask your doctor if you do not know if you have lived in an area where these infections are common.
❑ Are a current or past smoker.
❑ Have had a heart attack, other heart problems or stroke.
❑ Have other medical conditions, including kidney or liver problems, low blood cell counts, diabetes, lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.
❑ Have any stomach-area pain or have been diagnosed with inflammation in the large intestine (diverticulitis) or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.
❑ Have recently received or plan to receive a vaccine. People taking Olumiant should not receive live vaccines.
❑ Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Olumiant may harm your unborn baby. If you become pregnant while taking Olumiant, call Eli Lilly and Company at 1‑800‑545-5979 to report the pregnancy.
❑ Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. You should not breastfeed while taking Olumiant and for 4 days after the last dose. Talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby while taking Olumiant.
❑ Are taking other medicines, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. It is especially important to tell your doctor, if you take:
❑ Are under age 18. It is not known if Olumiant is safe and effective in children.
How to take
Learn more
Olumiant is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-545-5979.
This summary provides basic information about Olumiant but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other healthcare provider about Olumiant and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if Olumiant is right for you.
BA CON BS 14SEP2022
About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. C-LLY
About EVA Pharma
EVA Pharma empowers the fight for health and well-being in communities around the world. With a 5,000-strong team of professionals, the company produces more than one million healthcare products a day at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology, are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by multiple regulatory agencies.
The company's product portfolio focuses on pressing, yet unmet, disease areas, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, anti-infectives, bone and pain, hepatology, and reproductive health, to meet both local and international demand.
EVA Pharma is one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the Middle East and Africa, with an extensive pan-African presence, while operating in more than 40 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit: www.evapharma.com & https://www.evapharma.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about the agreement with EVA Pharma where Lilly will license certain manufacturing know-how and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there can be no assurance that the agreement will achieve Lilly's objectives or that Lilly will execute its strategy as planned. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.
Refer to:
Karine Mendelek: [email protected], +971553408407 (Lilly Media)
Joe Fletcher; [email protected]; 317-296-2884 (Lilly Investors)
Ahmed Ellewa: [email protected], +20-1000-053-643 (EVA Pharma Media)
