Lilly and Evidation Health Expand Collaboration to Analyze Data from Smartphones and Connected Sensors

INDIANAPOLIS and SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Evidation Health, a health and measurement company that helps innovative life sciences and health care companies understand how everyday behavior and health interact, announced today that they have expanded their collaboration with a multi-year agreement to provide Lilly with global access to Evidation's Andromeda data platform.

As a result of this announcement, Lilly scientists and researchers across therapeutic portfolios will have access to Evidation's data platform with the goal of uncovering new ways to measure and understand a patient's health by accessing consented data derived from smartphones, connected sensors, wearables, and even his or her own voice. The terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

"Digital health advancements, including mobile devices and wearables, have the potential to improve and personalize health outcomes," said Divakar Ramakrishnan, Lilly's Chief Digital Officer. "By leveraging Evidation's Andromeda platform, Lilly's scientists are gaining a deeper understanding of the physiological, environmental, and contextual indicators that can help shape future advancements in medicine and medicine delivery."



With Andromeda, Lilly scientists now have instant access to a private, collaborative, and secure analytical environment where they can use powerful, Evidation-built algorithms to process raw data for use in clinical studies or to create their own predictive models. The models turn complex, patient-generated behavior data into novel, quantifiable, and clinically meaningful insights that can transform how diseases are identified, treated, and monitored.

As one example among multiple therapeutic areas, Evidation's data platform is being used by Lilly to analyze data from continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and real world information to improve the experience of people with diabetes and support the company's significant efforts to build a connected ecosystem that includes an automated insulin delivery device and connected insulin pen.

"Our initial collaborations with Lilly demonstrated that digital biomarkers can play a significant role in understanding individuals and disease, and we are excited to expand our collaboration," said Christine Lemke, co-founder and president of Evidation. "The data platform product embodies an industry-wide change to the way we measure health, which makes it more proactive, objective, and ultimately meaningful to individuals."

About Evidation

Evidation Health is a new kind of health and measurement company that provides the world's most innovative life sciences and health care companies the technology and expertise they need to understand how everyday behavior and health interact. The volume of behavior data generated from smartphones and connected sensors — including wearables and medical devices — has opened up new ways to analyze individuals' behavior and health in real time, unlocking insights into what medicines and treatments work best and spotting significant changes in health earlier. The scale and utility of everyday behavior data has the potential to be one of the most transformative forces in medicine, and Evidation Health is leading the way.

Over the years, Evidation has built the largest, most diverse virtual pool of research participants through its proprietary and popular app, Achievement. With a direct and trusted relationship with more than 2 million individuals, its deep research expertise, and its data platform, Evidation Health can undertake real world research for life sciences and health care companies — and, ultimately, transform how health is measured and how diseases are identified, treated, and monitored. Founded in 2012, Evidation Health is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., with additional offices in San Francisco and Santa Barbara, Calif. To learn more, visit evidation.com , or follow us on Twitter @evidation .

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels . C-LLY

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about the benefits of a collaboration between Lilly and Evidation Health, and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. However, as with any such undertaking, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug and device development and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that Lilly will realize the expected benefits of the collaboration, or that the collaboration will yield commercially successful products. For a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, please see Lilly's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

