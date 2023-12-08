Lilly Announces 15% Dividend Increase, First-Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Eli Lilly and Company

08 Dec, 2023, 11:25 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend and declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.30 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 8, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 15, 2024.

About Lilly
Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news. F-LLY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about expected dividend payments and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there are significant risks and uncertainties in pharmaceutical research and development, as well as in business development activities and capital allocation strategies related to the company's business and actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:  

Jordan Bishop; [email protected]; 317-473-5712 (Media)


Joe Fletcher; [email protected]; 317-296-2884 (Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Also from this source

Lilly to Present Final Overall Survival Analysis from the MONARCH 3 Study of Verzenio® (abemaciclib) and Additional Results from Its Breast Cancer Portfolio at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Lilly to Present Final Overall Survival Analysis from the MONARCH 3 Study of Verzenio® (abemaciclib) and Additional Results from Its Breast Cancer Portfolio at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced results from the MONARCH 3 clinical trial, which will be presented in a late-breaking presentation...
Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) is Now Available in U.S. Pharmacies for Adults Living with Obesity

Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) is Now Available in U.S. Pharmacies for Adults Living with Obesity

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) injection is now available. Zepbound is indicated for adults with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.