Lilly Announces 15 Percent Dividend Increase

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend. The dividend for the first quarter of 2020 will be $0.74 per share on outstanding common stock. This raises the annual indicated rate to $2.96 per share.

The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020.

About Eli Lilly and Company

