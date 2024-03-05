Lilly Announces Details of Presentations at 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that preclinical data for agents targeting Nectin-4, KRAS G12D, and BRM (SMARCA2) will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 5-10 in San Diego.

The presentations will include new preclinical data for a fully human monoclonal anti-Nectin-4 antibody conjugated to a novel topoisomerase I inhibitor and a highly potent and orally administered inhibitor of KRAS G12D that is selective against wild-type KRAS. In addition, preclinical data on a potent and selective BRM (SMARCA2) inhibitor for the treatment of BRG1 (SMARCA4) mutated cancers will be presented in collaboration with Foghorn Therapeutics. Investigational New Drug (INDs) applications are planned for all three programs in 2024.

Details on poster presentations are below:

Presentation Title: A next generation treatment for Nectin-4 positive cancers - Preclinical characterization of LY4052031, an anti-Nectin-4 antibody, conjugated to a novel camptothecin payload

Abstract Number: 1872

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

Session Title: Antibody-Based Technologies and New Inhibitors

Presenter: Divya Sagar

Presentation Title: LY3962673, an oral, highly potent, mutant-selective, and non-covalent KRAS G12D inhibitor demonstrates robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS G12D models

Abstract Number: 3316

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Presenter: Xueqian Gong



Presentation Title: Discovery of selective BRM (SMARCA2) ATPase inhibitors for the treatment of BRG1 (SMARCA4) mutant cancers

Abstract Number: 3230

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 8, 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

Session Title: Epigenetic Targets

Presenter: Janice Lee

About Lilly

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company