Lilly announces roster of Team USA athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, pledges to translate U.S. Olympic and Paralympic milestones into meaningful community impact

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced its roster of Team USA athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, reaffirming its mission to support athletes' holistic health and translate their achievements into meaningful impact for communities across the country.

Lilly will support seven U.S. Olympians and Paralympians whose journeys reflect resilience, perseverance and holistic well-being. Among them is U.S. Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history and a powerful advocate for the role of health in athletic performance.1

"As an athlete, I've learned that strength isn't just built in the gym — it comes from caring for your whole self, body and mind," said Meyers Taylor. "Without health and resilience, there is no performance. That's why I'm proud to partner with Lilly, a company that understands that every milestone is made possible by the foundation of health. Together, we're not only chasing excellence, we're working to help communities everywhere move toward healthier futures."

In addition to Meyers Taylor, Lilly is proud to partner with a diverse team of athletes including U.S. Olympians Madison Chock (Figure Skating), Erin Jackson (Speedskating), Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe Snowboarding), Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing), and U.S. Paralympians Oksana Masters (Para Nordic Skiing and Para Biathlon) and Jack Wallace (Sled Hockey). Each Team USA athlete's story has been shaped by personal or family experiences overcoming health challenges that remind us that the pursuit of better health is never over.

That same commitment extends beyond the Winter Olympics through Lilly's Milestones into Meaning™ program, which turns athletic achievements into lasting community impact. For every Team USA Olympic and Paralympic medal, World Record or Olympic/Paralympic Record achieved, Lilly commits to donating $5,000 to U.S. nonprofit organizations for charitable programs that expand general health care access and help communities move toward better health. First introduced during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, the program generated more than $2.6 million in donations from Lilly to 24 organizations across the United States. Building on that success, Lilly will expand the initiative in Milano Cortina 2026 to benefit 26 U.S. organizations.

"Every Olympic and Paralympic Games, athletes achieve new goals that once seemed out of reach, or even impossible," said Jennifer Oleksiw, global chief customer officer at Lilly. "Lilly brings that same relentless spirit to science, spending 150 years turning medical impossibilities into everyday care for patients around the world. Like Team USA, we never stop pushing past limits. Together we can extend the impact of that shared perseverance by translating Team USA milestones into meaningful change for communities across the country."

To spotlight the importance of resilience and well-being in achieving greatness, three Lilly-sponsored Team USA athletes, Jackson, Masters and Wallace, will join a panel discussion, "The Pursuit of Health Above All: Athlete Perspectives," at the Team USA Media Summit Oct. 28-29 in New York City. The conversation will highlight that just as access to resources unlocks athletic potential, access to health care unlocks human potential, reinforcing that putting health above all enables athletes and communities everywhere to reach their full potential.

"The health of our athletes — and of the communities they represent — is at the core of Team USA's mission," said Dr. Jessica Bartley, Sr. Director, Psychological Services at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. "Lilly's partnership helps ensure the excellence we see on the world stage also helps support greater access to health care and well-being for athletes and communities at home. We're grateful for Lilly's continued dedication to advancing health for both athletes and the people they inspire across the country."

Lilly's broader role as an Official Partner of Team USA and an official partner of Making Team USA presented by Xfinity and NBCUniversal will continue through both Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games, furthering Lilly's mission to advance health access and strengthen communities by connecting the pursuit of athletic excellence with the pursuit of better health for all.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn . I-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names

All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about Lilly's partnership with Team USA and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there can be no assurance that Lilly's partnership with Team USA will achieve Lilly's objectives or that Lilly will execute its strategy as planned. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

1 Lake Placid Olympic Museum. (2024). Black History Month. Retrieved from https://lakeplacidolympicmuseum.org/2024/02/22/black-history-month/

Refer to:

Jessica Thompson; [email protected]; 317-499-2042 (Media)

Michael Czapar; [email protected] ; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company