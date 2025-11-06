Lilly announces two new Executive Committee members and expansion of leadership roles to prepare for next wave of growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the appointment of two new Executive Committee members and the expansion of other senior leaders' roles designed to accelerate one of the industry's most ambitious pipelines, generate new portfolio opportunities, and strengthen patient access to its medicines.

Carole Ho, M.D., will join Lilly as executive vice president and president, Lilly Neuroscience, and will serve on the Executive Committee. Ho brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience leading therapeutic development across neurology, rare diseases, immunology, and other areas. Most recently, she served as chief medical officer and head of development at Denali Therapeutics, where she built and led the company's translational medicine and clinical development strategy.

Adrienne Brown, currently group vice president of corporate business development at Lilly, has been promoted to executive vice president and president, Lilly Immunology, and will join the Executive Committee. Throughout her more than 20 years at Lilly, Brown has held leadership positions with expanding responsibilities across U.S. and Japan operations, business development, sales, marketing and commercial strategy, including leading the U.S. launch of Mounjaro.

Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., will assume an expanded role as chief scientific and product officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories, overseeing research and development as well as global launches and product strategy for Cardiometabolic Health, Immunology and Neuroscience. He will continue to report directly to David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO, and remain on the Executive Committee. New Executive Committee members Ho and Brown and continuing Executive Committee member Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, will report to Skovronsky.

Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and president, Lilly Oncology, will also assume an expanded role with the corporate business development function moving under his leadership. Van Naarden will continue to report directly to Ricks and remain on the Executive Committee.

"In recent years, Lilly has transformed our research engine, sped development, and launched breakthrough medicines while dramatically expanding production capacity and improving access to care and affordability," said Ricks. "Looking ahead, we see an even greater opportunity to help people live better lives and grow our company and its impact. To enable this exciting future, we're adding two exceptional leaders in Carole and Adrienne to drive our expansion plans in neuroscience and immunology, and we're expanding the scope of responsibilities for Dan and Jake. I'm excited to continue working with my colleagues to convert Lilly's long-term potential into reality."

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company