Lilly Announces Webcast to Provide Diabetes Portfolio Update at ADA

INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will host a webcast on Thursday, July 1, 2021 to discuss the company's diabetes portfolio and its presentations at the American Diabetes Association's Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions. The webcast will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and remarks will focus on results from the tirzepatide SURPASS clinical trial program and expected next steps for tirzepatide, as well as Lilly's once-weekly basal insulin and early-phase incretins in people with diabetes.

Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly's website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news . F-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about tirzepatide as well as Lilly's once-weekly basal insulin and early-phase incretins and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that the studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with the results to date or that medicines will receive regulatory approvals or be commercially successful. For a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

