Lilly commits Insulin Value Program, featuring $35 copay card, to suite of affordability solutions for people with diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), which introduced the Lilly Insulin Value Program $35 copay card in April 2020 to help people struggling financially during the COVID-19 crisis, today announced the program has been added to the company's comprehensive suite of insulin affordability solutions. Anyone with commercial insurance, and those without insurance at all, can continue filling their monthly prescription of Lilly insulins for $35 through this program.

The copay card is being added to Lilly's suite of solutions to help people with high-deductible insurance plans who otherwise face challenging out-of-pocket costs and those who don't have insurance because of their income or job status.

"No one should ever have to ration their insulin. That's why we are committed to including the copay card in our ongoing suite of solutions," said Mike Mason, president, Lilly Diabetes. "Making insulin affordable at pharmacies through programs like the Lilly Insulin Value Program helps reduce the financial burden some people face at the pharmacy counter."

The copay card can be accessed immediately through the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center. Numerous programs – such as help for people with immediate needs, automatic caps at retail pharmacies and donations to nonprofit organizations such as Lilly Cares – are helping up to 20,000 people each month access Lilly insulins at lower costs. The $35 copay card can be accessed by calling the Solution Center at (833) 808-1234 or by downloading the copay card at insulinaffordability.com.

Earlier this year, Lilly announced plans to make its insulins available through the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model, allowing seniors to purchase their monthly prescriptions for $35. Collectively, the Lilly Insulin Value Program and Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model provide options for anyone using Lilly insulin to purchase their monthly prescription at retail pharmacies for $35 starting in January 2021.

"Shifting costs from healthy people to those with chronic conditions such as diabetes is a persistent trend that must be reversed," Mason said. "The Part D Senior Savings Model is a solution-oriented approach to a problem that has affected seniors for a long time. This program will help people living with diabetes who use insulin."

Lilly also provides penny-priced insulin to all 340B covered entities. Additionally, following the Administration's recent executive order requiring Federally Qualified Health Centers to pass 340B discount pricing for insulin onto patients, Lilly announced last week it will continue selling insulin at 340B prices to only those contract pharmacies that agree to pass discounts onto patients with no mark-ups, dispensing fees or duplicate billing.

Awareness Campaign

Today's announcement ties to the start of a new awareness program launched by Lilly. Throughout the program – Insulin Affordability: Learn, Act, Share – Lilly will collaborate with numerous national, state and local organizations to educate people using Lilly insulin how to take action and save money at the pharmacy.

"We've launched this awareness initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to help people using Lilly insulin access it at an affordable out-of-pocket cost," said Adrienne Brown, vice president, U.S. Connected Care & Insulins. "Although we offer several affordability programs, we know there are people who have not taken action to get help. Our goal is to encourage people who use Lilly insulin and need help to take actions that may lower their out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy."

"Everyone in the health care community must work together to help patients understand their options if they use insulin," added Elena Rios, M.D., President and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association. "Too many people continue to face high costs because they don't have insurance, or because they have inadequate insurance. Making our communities aware of the $35 copay card and other programs available – and how to access them – will help ensure people can afford their insulin."

Other Savings Options for Patients

A separate copay card for Humulin® R U-500 (insulin human injection, 500 units/mL) allows for a monthly prescription fill for as little as $25 for people with commercial insurance and can be accessed at Humulin.com. Additionally, people with commercial insurance who use Baqsimi® (glucagon) nasal powder 3 mg can pay as little as $25 for up to two devices with a copay card, which was first made available in August 2019.

Terms, conditions, and limitations apply to the Lilly copay cards. Not available to those patients with government insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Part D, TRICARE®/CHAMPUS, Medigap, DoD, or any State Patient or Pharmaceutical Assistance Program.

PURPOSE and SAFETY SUMMARY

Important Facts About BAQSIMIä (BAK-see-mee). It is also known as glucagon nasal powder.

BAQSIMI is a prescription medicine used to treat very low blood sugar (severe hypoglycemia) in people with diabetes ages 4 years and above.

It is not known if BAQSIMI is safe and effective in children under 4 years of age.

Warnings

Do not use BAQSIMI if:

you have a tumor in the gland on top of your kidneys (adrenal gland) called pheochromocytoma.

you have a tumor in your pancreas called insulinoma.

you are allergic to glucagon, or any other ingredient in BAQSIMI.

BAQSIMI may cause serious side effects, including:

High blood pressure. BAQSIMI can cause high blood pressure in certain people with tumors in their adrenal glands.

Low blood sugar. BAQSIMI can cause certain people with tumors in their pancreas to have low blood sugar.

Serious allergic reaction. Call your doctor or get medical help right away if you have a serious allergic reaction including:

rash

difficulty breathing

low blood pressure

Common side effects

The most common side effects of BAQSIMI include:

nausea

vomiting

headache

runny nose

discomfort in your nose

stuffy nose

redness in your eyes

itchy nose, throat, and eyes

watery eyes

These are not all the possible side effects of BAQSIMI. For more information, ask your doctor.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Before using

Before getting BAQSIMI, tell your health care provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have a tumor in your pancreas.

have not had food or water for a long time (prolonged fasting or starvation).

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if BAQSIMI passes into your breast milk. You and your doctor should decide if you can use BAQSIMI while breastfeeding.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

How to use

Read the detailed Instructions for Use that comes with BAQSIMI.

Use BAQSIMI exactly how your doctor tells you to use it.

Make sure your caregiver knows where you keep your BAQSIMI and how to use BAQSIMI the right way before you need their help.

you need their help. Your doctor will tell you how and when to use BAQSIMI.

BAQSIMI contains only 1 dose of medicine and cannot be reused.

be reused. BAQSIMI should be given in one side of your nose (nostril) but does not need to be inhaled.

BAQSIMI will work even if you have a cold or are taking cold medicine.

After giving BAQSIMI, the caregiver should call for emergency medical help right away.

If the person does not respond after 15 minutes, another dose may be given, if available.

Tell your doctor each time you use BAQSIMI.

Store BAQSIMI at temperatures up to 86°F (30°C).

Keep BAQSIMI in the shrink wrapped tube until you are ready to use it.

Keep BAQSIMI and all medicines out of the reach of children.

Learn more

For more information, call 1-800-545-5979 or go to www.baqsimi.com.

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Patient Information leaflet. Do not use BAQSIMI for a condition for which it was not prescribed. Do not give BAQSIMI to other people, even if they have the same symptoms that you have. It may harm them.

This summary provides basic information about BAQSIMI but does not include all information known about this medicine. You can ask your pharmacist or doctor for information about BAQSIMI that is written for health professionals. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other health care provider about BAQSIMI and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if BAQSIMI is right for you.



Please click to access the Baqsimi full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

PURPOSE and SAFETY SUMMARY

Important Facts About Humulin® (HUE-mu-lin) R U-500. It is also known as insulin human injection (500 units/mL).

Humulin R U-500 is a prescription insulin used in adults and children who need more than 200 units of insulin a day to control high blood sugar for their diabetes mellitus. It is more concentrated than standard insulin. It has 5 times as much insulin in each mL as standard insulin.

It is not known if Humulin R U-500 is safe and effective when used with other insulins, when used in an insulin pump, or in children. There were no studies done in children, so your doctor will give you special instructions for use in children.

Warnings

Humulin R U-500 may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe low blood sugar, which can lead to seizures, unconsciousness, and death.

Severe allergic reactions. Get medical help right away if you develop a rash over your whole body, have trouble breathing, have a fast heartbeat, or are sweating.

Swelling of your hands and feet. Tell your doctor if you are short of breath, have swelling in your ankles, or have gained weight suddenly.

Heart failure when taking a medication from a class of drugs called thiazolidinediones (TZDs) with Humulin R U-500. This may occur in some people even if they have not had heart problems before.

Low potassium in your blood (hypokalemia). This can lead to severe breathing problems, irregular heartbeat, and death.

Do not share your Humulin R U-500 KwikPen® or U-500 syringe with anyone. Even if you have changed the needle, you or the other person can get a serious infection.

When using the Humulin R U-500 KwikPen: The Humulin R U-500 KwikPen is made to dial and deliver the correct dose of Humulin R U-500 insulin. Do not remove Humulin R U-500 from the KwikPen to inject with any syringe. This could cause severe overdose and may lead to death.

When using the Humulin R U-500 vial: There is a special syringe to measure Humulin R U-500 called the "U-500 insulin syringe." Only use the U-500 insulin syringe to inject Humulin R U-500. If you do not use the right syringe, you may take the wrong dose of Humulin R U-500. This could cause severe overdose and may lead to death.

Do NOT perform dose conversion when using the Humulin R U-500 KwikPen or U-500 insulin syringe.

Do not use Humulin R U-500 in an insulin pump or inject it into your vein or muscle.

Do not take this medicine if you have low blood sugar.

Do not change the insulin you use without talking to your doctor. Changing insulin may lead to low or high blood sugar.

Do not drive or use heavy machinery until you know how Humulin R U-500 affects you. Do not drink alcohol while using Humulin R U-500.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Humulin R U-500 include:

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Talk to your doctor about low blood sugar symptoms and treatment. Symptoms may be different for each person.

Allergic reactions, such as redness and swelling at the site where you inject.

Skin thickening or pits at the injection site (lipodystrophy).

Itching and rash.

These are not all the possible side effects of Humulin R U-500.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using

Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Also tell your doctor about:

Any allergies you have. Your doctor can check if the medicine has ingredients that may cause a reaction.

Any medical conditions, including problems with your liver, kidney, or heart.

All the medicines you take, especially a class of drugs called thiazolidinediones, or TZDs. Be sure to include the over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements you take.

How to take



Read the instructions that come with your Humulin R U-500 carefully. Take it exactly the way your doctor tells you.

Know how much Humulin R U-500 you are supposed to take. Do not change your dose unless your doctor tells you to.

change your dose unless your doctor tells you to. Check the label of your insulin each time you use it. This will help you make sure you are using the right one.

Test your blood sugar before you take Humulin R U-500. Do not take it if your blood sugar is too low.

before you take Humulin R U-500. Do not take it if your blood sugar is too low. Do not mix Humulin R U-500 with any other insulin.

mix Humulin R U-500 with any other insulin. Always use a new needle when injecting Humulin R U-500. This will help you avoid infection.

Inject Humulin R U-500 under your skin. Change (rotate) where you inject your insulin with each dose. Do not inject your insulin into the exact same spot. Avoid injecting your insulin into areas where the skin has pits or lumps, or is thickened, tender, bruised, scaly, hard, scarred, or damaged. This will help reduce your chance of getting pits, lumps, or thickened skin where you inject your insulin.

Learn more

For more information, call 1-800-545-5979 or go to humulin.com.

This summary provides basic information about Humulin R U-500 but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other healthcare provider about Humulin R U-500 and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if Humulin R U-500 is right for you.

Please click to access the Humulin R U-500 full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Diabetes

Approximately 34 million Americans1 (just over 1 in 10) and an estimated 463 million adults worldwide2 have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type internationally, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases in the United States alone1. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the hormone insulin.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes and related conditions. We work to deliver breakthrough outcomes through innovative solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. P-LLY

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Lilly Insulin Value Program and other insulin and glucagon affordability programs, and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. There is no guarantee that our insulin and/or glucagon affordability programs will significantly lower or cap monthly out-of-pocket costs for people who use these medicines. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

