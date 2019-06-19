Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.645 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable September 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

