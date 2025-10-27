Lilly Drafts Shaquille O'Neal to Raise Awareness for Moderate-to-Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Basketball legend, entrepreneur and entertainer Shaquille O'Neal partners with Lilly to shine a spotlight on moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), encouraging Americans to talk to their doctor

Moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a serious, often underdiagnosed health condition that affects an estimated 24 million adults in the U.S.1 – many of whom are overweight or living with obesity2 – yet most cases remain undiagnosed

Shaquille O'Neal joins Lilly's Don't Sleep on OSA initiative, empowering people to recognize symptoms and talk to their healthcare providers

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced a new partnership with NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Shaquille O'Neal to launch a nationwide campaign raising awareness about moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The initiative aims to educate the public about the symptoms and potential health impacts of moderate-to-severe OSA, a serious but often overlooked health condition that impacts 24 million people in the U.S., many of whom are overweight or living with obesity.

Shaquille O'Neal is sharing his personal journey with moderate OSA in partnership with Lilly to urge people living with obesity not to ignore the symptoms of moderate-to-severe OSA, including loud snoring, choking and/or gasping for air while sleeping, daytime sleepiness, fatigue or irritability, which often remains undiagnosed. Through a series of digital and media activations that build on Lilly's Don't Sleep on OSA campaign, Shaquille will encourage people to recognize the symptoms of moderate-to-severe OSA and take action by visiting DontSleepOnOSA.com and by talking to their healthcare provider.

"Moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea is more than just snoring – it's a serious condition and it deserves serious attention," O'Neal shared. "For years, I was tired all the time and didn't know why, but getting diagnosed made a real difference. I'm not always one to ask for help, and I know it can be difficult to speak up when something is impacting you. I'm here to say don't ignore moderate-to-severe OSA symptoms – talk to your doctor."

Symptoms and Impacts: Why Addressing Moderate-to-Severe OSA Matters

People with moderate-to-severe OSA may not get the necessary oxygen due to an airway that is partially or fully blocked at times during sleep3. Those with moderate OSA, like Shaquille, may experience breathing interruptions 15-29 times per hour, while 30 or more interruptions an hour may indicate severe OSA3. Risk factors for moderate-to-severe OSA include being of the male sex, obesity, being over the age of 50 and having a family history of OSA4 5 6. In addition to breathing disruptions during sleep, moderate-to-severe OSA can also cause daytime sleepiness and reduced concentration.

"Moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea is a serious and often overlooked condition that affects millions of Americans," said Lina Polimeni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer, at Lilly. "By partnering with Shaquille O'Neal, someone who brings authenticity, relatability and cultural reach, we're aiming to break through the stigma and spark real conversations. This campaign, and the exciting work we're doing at Lilly, is about empowering people to recognize possible symptoms and take action."

Talk to your doctor about OSA if you experience symptoms including loud snoring, choking and/or gasping for air while sleeping, daytime sleepiness, fatigue or irritability.

To learn more about symptoms and risk factors for moderate-to-severe OSA in adults with obesity, as well as tools for speaking to your doctor, visit DontSleepOnOSA.com.

About Lilly

