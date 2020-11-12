Lilly Epstein Stotland Named CEO Of Vesco Oil Corporation

"I'm energized by the opportunity to continue to build on my father's legacy," said Stotland. "Under his leadership, the company more than doubled in size through strategic acquisitions. Now, Vesco Oil is stronger than ever and poised for success thanks to our dedicated employees, longstanding leadership team, and loyal customers and suppliers. I'm dedicated to upholding the company's core values while leading Vesco Oil as a valued and trusted distributor in the lubricant industry for years to come."

Vesco Oil is a third-generation family owned and operated business. Donald Epstein has transitioned into the role of Honorary CEO Emeritus as Lilly continues in her role as President and assumes the position of CEO. She is a co-owner of Vesco Oil and serves on the company's Board of Directors alongside her mother, Marjory Winkelman Epstein, and sister, Lena Epstein, who are also co-owners.

"Lilly has proven her ability to not only run day-to-day operations since her appointment as President three years ago, but also leverage her business expertise to grow the company significantly into contiguous Midwest markets," said former Vesco Oil CEO Donald Epstein. "Her transition to CEO is a natural and deserved evolution rooted in her dedication and commitment to the success of this company since she joined in 2004."

For 16 years, Lilly Epstein Stotland has managed strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion of the company. Prior to joining Vesco Oil, she was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs in New York.

"I'm proud to announce Lilly's well-earned appointment as CEO," said Vesco Oil Chairman of the Board, Marjory Winkelman Epstein. "She is up to the challenge of leading this company toward a bright and sustainable future. We look forward to the great initiatives she will accomplish in the years ahead."

Stotland earned a bachelor's degree in economics cum laude from Harvard University, and was a recipient of John Harvard and Harvard College Scholarships for highest academic distinction. She also holds a master's degree in business administration with distinction from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Vesco Oil has continued expanding its business with existing suppliers, and currently operates a total of 10 locations across four Midwestern states, including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The company also proudly holds a Women's Business Enterprise Certification (WBE) from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

About Vesco Oil Corporation

Vesco Oil Corporation is an ISO 9001 – 14001 certified and environmentally conscientious distributor, providing automotive and industrial customers with a full range of high quality lubricants and supporting services. Founded in 1947 by Eugene Epstein, Vesco Oil Corporation is one of the largest distributors of branded automotive and industrial lubricants in the United States and is a leading recycler of used oil and antifreeze. The company also is a full service provider of automotive appearance products, operates a full line of metalworking fluids and a leading provider of bulk windshield washer solvent and antifreeze. Vesco Oil Corporation is a majority women-owned business, receiving Certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. For more information, please call 800-527-5358 or visit www.vescooil.com .

