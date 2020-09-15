Lilly Launches Digital Health Open Innovation Challenge to Help Transform Atopic Dermatitis Care

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has launched an open innovation challenge for individuals and teams across the United States to submit inspiring digital health solutions that can help make life better for people living with atopic dermatitis. The challenge, "Transforming Atopic Dermatitis Care: Enhancing Quality of Life and Patient Care for People Living with Inflammatory Skin Diseases," focuses on leveraging digital technologies to enhance care and improve health and well-being for people with inflammatory skin diseases. The submission site, including additional details about the challenge's criteria, eligibility and requirements, is available at www.lilly.com/atopicdermchallenge.

"Lilly is committed to advancing digital solutions that can give people greater control over their health. Atopic dermatitis is more than skin deep and can have a devastating impact for those who suffer from it," said Rich Carter, Lilly's chief digital officer. "Innovation challenges provide a great opportunity to help uncover bold and scalable digital solutions from anyone within the health tech community, including students, patients, caregivers, entrepreneurs, small-medium sized business and others."

This innovation challenge is calling for novel technology-based digital solutions – mobile apps, sensors and wearables, connected drug delivery devices, real-time monitoring, algorithms, digital games, etc. – that are either conceptual or in early stages of development, with potential to make a meaningful difference in transforming the care for those living with inflammatory skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis.

Eligible individuals, teams and organizations are encouraged to participate. Submissions will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Oct. 21, 2020. A panel of Lilly experts will evaluate all submissions and select five finalists by Nov. 20, 2020. The finalists will be selected based on the idea's potential impact, creativity, technical feasibility and ability to address the longer-term needs of people with atopic dermatitis.

The finalist with the winning idea, subject to the submissions received, will be announced in December and will be awarded $50,000 along with the potential opportunity to co-develop the solution with Lilly. Interested participants can learn more and enter at www.lilly.com/atopicdermchallenge.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), or atopic eczema, is a chronic, relapsing skin disease characterized by intense itching, dry skin and inflammation that can be present on any part of the body.[i] AD is a heterogeneous disease both biologically and clinically, but may be characterized by chronic symptoms of itch, redness and skin damage that are often punctuated with episodic, sometimes unpredictable, flares or exacerbations.[ii],[iii] AD affects approximately 1-3% of adults worldwide.[iv]

Moderate to severe AD is characterized by intense itching, resulting in visibly damaged skin.[v] Like other chronic inflammatory diseases, AD is immune-mediated and involves a complex interplay of immune cells and inflammatory cytokines.[vi]

About Lilly in Dermatology

By following the science through unchartered territory, we continue Lilly's legacy of delivering innovative medicines that address unmet needs and have significant impacts on people's lives around the world. Skin-related diseases are more than skin deep. We understand the devastating impact this can have on people's lives. At Lilly, we are relentlessly pursuing a robust dermatology pipeline to provide innovative, patient-centered solutions so patients with skin-related diseases can aspire to live life without limitations.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. C-LLY

[i] Zuberbier T, Orlow SJ, Paller AS, et al. Patient perspectives on the management of atopic dermatitis. The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2006;118: 226-32.

[ii] Thijs JL, Strickland I, Bruijnzeel-Koomen C, et. al. Moving toward endotypes in atopic dermatitis: identification of patient clusters based on serum biomarker analysis. The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2017.

[iii] Langan SM, Thomas KS, Williams HC. What is meant by "flare" in atopic dermatitis? A systematic review and proposal. Arch Dermatol. 2006;142:1190-1196.

[iv] Nutten S. Atopic dermatitis: global epidemiology and risk factors. Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism. 2015;66(suppl 1): 8-16.

[v] Yosipovitch G, Papoiu AD. What causes itch in atopic dermatitis? Current Allergy and Asthma Reports. 2008;8:306-311.

[vi] Weidinger, S, Novak, N. Atopic dermatitis. The Lancet Volume 387. 2016;10023:1109-1122.

Refer to: Karen Glowacki; [email protected]; 317-370-1177

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Related Links

http://www.lilly.com

