Lilly Pulitzer selects Capgemini's LYONSCG to transform its digital presence

"We have a mission to deliver superior digitally-driven retail experiences to our customers, and our new platform implementation gets us closer to achieving that mission," said Kimberly Williams-Czopek, VP of Digital Commerce at Lilly Pulitzer. "We chose LYONSSCG because we wanted a partner who could get us to the multi-cloud implementation finish line fast."

LYONSCG developed a stable and efficient solution on Salesforce Commerce Cloud that includes key integrations with several third-party vendors, multi-ship capabilities, buy online/ pickup in store, and store locator functionality.

The company also turned to LYONSCG to implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud. With Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Lilly Pulitzer is able to know more about its consumers with powerful data management, personalize the experience with relevant email communications and engage with them throughout their entire journey. LYONSCG's digital marketing strategists helped Lilly Pulitzer build customized consumer journeys within Marketing Cloud in order to improve the consumer experience and engagement. Additionally, LYONSCG's strategists created marketing campaigns that segment different types of buyers and report on subscribers.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud easily integrate as a cross-cloud solution. The LYONSCG experience design team created custom, responsive template designs for the new marketing and transactional emails.

"Lilly Pulitzer is an iconic brand that continues to inspire shoppers of all ages, and we are excited to be working on this cross-cloud initiative," said Dave Barr, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at LYONSCG, part of the Capgemini Group. "This project is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of several LYONSCG practices, and truly underscores the extensive scope of our digital commerce and marketing capabilities."

The brand traces its roots back to 1959 when a young Lilly Pulitzer moved to Palm Beach and opened a juice stand. The sleeveless "shift dresses" Lilly wore to hide the juice stains became an instant hit, and the clothing label was born. Lilly Pulitzer became a fashion sensation and a creator of authentic American resort wear as we know it. The brand is now more popular than ever and continues to create authentic printed styles straight from the in-house print design studio.

About Lyons Consulting Group

Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), part of the Capgemini Group, is a leading global commerce service provider, with capabilities that include consulting, digital agency, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. LYONSCG combines proven methodologies, deep technical expertise, and award-winning design to create digital commerce experiences that engage and convert consumers and buyers. Hundreds of leading B2C and B2B brands trust LYONSCG to realize their commerce vision and continually optimize it to drive profitable growth. LYONSCG is a partner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris, and Magento; is a recipient of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Global Sales Partner and Delivery Partner of the Year awards, and Magento Partner Excellence and Magento Innovator of the Year awards. For more information, go to www.lyonscg.com.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion (about $14.4 billion USD at 2017 average rate).

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

Salesforce is the trademark of salesforce.com, inc.

