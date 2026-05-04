At a time when families are increasingly seeking connection through shared experiences—including how they dress—this collaboration brings heritage prints into a new, multi-generational context

PALM BEACH, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilly Pulitzer, the iconic American lifestyle brand celebrated for its timeless prints and punchy Palm Beach color palette, partners with Janie and Jack, the beloved childrenswear brand known for its polished silhouettes and elevated craftsmanship, to introduce a limited-edition collaboration designed to celebrate joyful, multi-generational style.

Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack Bring Archival Prints to the Next Generation

Rooted in Lilly Pulitzer's rich heritage of optimistic color and print-driven design, the collection reimagines coastal family dressing through a modern lens. Designed to be worn — and loved — together, the capsule blends Lilly's unmistakable Palm Beach spirit with Janie and Jack's refined approach to childrenswear, creating coordinated looks for babies, girls, boys, and matching styles for women and men.

Perfect for seaside holidays, garden parties, and summer celebrations that become cherished memories, the collection captures the essence of American summer style — playful yet polished, nostalgic yet fresh.

The collaboration features four prints, thoughtfully designed to span generations. Three prints in the children's collection are offered in coordinating looks for women, men, while a fourth — On Parade — is an exclusive childrenswear print, recolored from a previous Lilly Pulitzer release for a fresh, playful update.

At the heart of the collection is Ship to Shore, a beloved archival Lilly Pulitzer print, reimagined and carefully engineered for a fresh take on the brand's iconic, coast-inspired storytelling. Drawn from Lilly's rich print archive, the pattern reflects carefree coastal adventures and sun-soaked days by the water — honoring the past while feeling perfectly suited for today's summer adventures.

Featuring 25 children's styles, the collection blends matching Lilly Pulitzer signature prints and vibrant color story with Janie and Jack's elevated craftsmanship and timeless silhouettes — resulting in a wardrobe that feels joyful, thoughtful, and enduring.

"From the start, we were inspired by the joy and optimism that Lilly Pulitzer prints bring to summer dressing," said Lexi Tawes, Chief Product Officer at Janie and Jack. "Our team looked to Lilly's archives as well as refreshed artwork to create a collection that feels both nostalgic and fresh. By pairing Lilly's iconic prints with Janie and Jack's polished silhouettes, we designed pieces that celebrate coordinated family style — from baby to parents. It's a collection that captures the magic of summer and the special moments families share together."

More than a seasonal capsule, the collaboration reflects a growing desire for heritage-driven design and coordinated family dressing — where archival storytelling and emotional connection bring generations together through style.

"Lilly Pulitzer has always led with print — using color and pattern to define an American way of dressing," said Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer of Lilly Pulitzer. "This collaboration with Janie and Jack gave us the opportunity to return to our archives and reimagine some of our most iconic prints, through a modern, multi-generational lens. By expanding the collection to include babies, boys, and an expansive girls offering — alongside coordinated styles for women and men — we're extending the legacy of Lilly print to an entirely new generation, while keeping the spirit of joyful dressing at the core."

Priced from $24 to $99, the Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack collection will be available on lillypulitzer.com, janieandjack.com, in company owned retail locations across both brands nationwide, and in select wholesale accounts.

Colorful, nostalgic, and full of optimism, the collaboration celebrates the enduring power of print, family, and summer traditions — inviting generations to dress boldly, live brightly, and make memories together.

About Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack is a design house for children — because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. The brand is known for celebrating family moments, thoughtful details, and memorable gifts. Its curated marketplace extends this perspective into home décor, toys, and baby gear, offering a beautifully edited one-stop destination.

About Lilly Pulitzer

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. To learn more, please visit www.lillypulitzer.com.

SOURCE Lilly Pulitzer and Janie and Jack