Lilly Pulitzer's Sunshine Sale Is Here With Up to 70% Off Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Lilly Pulitzer may just be the most optimistic brand in the world and they are making things even more SUNNY with their semi-annual Sunshine Sale live now, up to 70% off

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, Lilly Pulitzer is giving shoppers one more reason to hold onto summer with its Sunshine Sale, bringing the brand's signature color, print and joy to shoppers with new-to-sale styles up to 70% off.

Don't wait to find your favorites—shop the Sunshine Sale now at LillyPulitzer.com before the brightest styles are gone. Post this Imagery Credit Lilly Pulitzer, Summer 2026, photographed by Gabor Jurina

Whether you're heading out of town for the long weekend, planning one last summer getaway or looking to refresh your wardrobe for the season ahead, the sale offers plenty to shop. The selection includes last-chance summer dresses, getaway-ready sets, colorful separates, and easy styles with signature Lilly Pulitzer prints that capture the spirit of Palm Beach and carry you from late summer into early fall.

The Lilly Pulitzer Sunshine Sale is now available online at LillyPulitzer.com and in Lilly Pulitzer stores August 24–26, giving shoppers a limited opportunity to save up to 70% on select styles while supplies last.

Don't wait to find your favorites—shop the Sunshine Sale now at LillyPulitzer.com and in Lilly Pulitzer stores before the brightest styles are gone.

About Lilly Pulitzer

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out.

To learn more, please visit www.lillypulitzer.com.

Media Contact: PURPLE, [email protected]

SOURCE LILLY PULITZER