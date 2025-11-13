Sun-Kissed Style: Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Lilly Pulitzer Unveil Limited-Edition Capsule Celebrating Palm Beach Glamour - Featuring Two Signature Prints and an Exclusive Judith Leiber Couture Clutch

Collection Images: LINK HERE

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine, sparkle, and style collide as powerhouse entrepreneur Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger joins forces with legendary resortwear brand Lilly Pulitzer to unveil a dazzling limited-edition capsule collection that's pure Palm Beach magic.

Launching this November, the capsule collection features two exclusive prints - Sunny Dee and Dee Lightful - each a vibrant celebration of Dee and Lilly's shared love for the whimsical charm and iconic motifs of their coastal hometown. Drawing on her personal connection to Palm Beach, Dee selected the art that inspired each design, capturing what the town and Lilly Pulitzer mean to her — the color, the whimsy, and the novelty.

Sunny Dee, available in two juicy colorways — Conch Shell Pink and Salt Pond Blue — is a playful ode to Palm Beach life, featuring cheeky alligators playing tennis, flirty flamingos, martinis, and the iconic steps of the famed Palm Beach Vias. It's resortwear with a wink.

Dee Lightful reimagines Lilly's classic half-drop motif with a fresh twist: white-grounded scenes brought to life with engineered borders, grosgrain ribbon trims, and the signature Lilly lace — a nod to preppy nostalgia with a modern edge.

The capsule includes nine radiant silhouettes: eight for women and one standout men's piece — the Men's Stuff Mizner Pant — each infused with Dee's signature sparkle and Lilly's sun-soaked spirit.

As Creative Director of Judith Leiber Couture, Dee also brings her couture touch with an exclusive limited-edition Judith Leiber Couture Fizzoni crystal adorned classic clutch in Sunny Dee's Conch Shell Pink. Available at Lilly Pulitzer's Worth Avenue boutique and select company store locations and online, this collector's piece pays homage to the origin stories of both brands — born from "happy accidents" and a need to hide a stain, now icons of joyful luxury.

"I grew up in Lilly dresses, and as a full-time Palm Beach resident, the brand's influence on my style — and the town itself — is immeasurable. Designing this collection as a love letter to Palm Beach is a dream come true," says Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

"Collaborating with Dee was pure joy. Our shared love for Palm Beach and its whimsical icons made this the perfect tribute to resort style — juicy pastels, luxe silks, and textured cotton shifts, a must-have collectable collection." adds Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer.

To kick off this collection and Lilly and Dee's shared love for Palm Beach, a preview event will be held in the newly renovated Lilly Pulitzer Flagship Retail Store on Worth Avenue on November 12. The prints officially drop on November 13th, available in Lilly Pulitzer stores, online, and select specialty retailers. Get ready to bask in the glow — this collection is sunshine, bottled.

ABOUT DEE OCLEPPO HILFIGER

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger is a former model turned designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist known for her timeless, sophisticated style. She is the Creative Director of the iconic accessories brand Judith Leiber and the founder of her namesake label, Dee Ocleppo. In 2024, she expanded into ready-to-wear with DO by Dee Ocleppo, an apparel line available on Nordstrom.com with elevated basics, denim, outerwear, and more. She also designs Mrs. H, a curated collection of lifestyle goods available on QVC. With a passion for craftsmanship and empowering design, Dee brings elevated, accessible luxury to women around the world.

ABOUT LILLY PULITIZER

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. To learn more, please visit our website .

ABOUT JUDITH LEIBER COUTURE

Judith Leiber Couture is a name synonymous with elegance, style and sophistication. For over sixty years, Judith Leiber Couture's incomparable evening bags and crystal minaudières have been recognized worldwide for their meticulous attention to detail, flawless hand-craftsmanship and whimsical designs. Under the creative direction of Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, the brand's co-owner, collaborator and global brand ambassador, Judith Leiber Couture, has expanded its global footprint and re-launched its Judith Leiber Couture jewelry collection. Judith Leiber is available at premier department stores and specialty retailers across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit https://judithleiber.com/. Follow Judith Leiber on Instagram , Facebook and X .

Media Contacts

Ashley Wagner, [email protected]

[email protected]

Campaign Credits:

Photography: Olivia Graham @theoriginalgangsta, www.oliviagraham.com

SOURCE Lilly Pulitzer