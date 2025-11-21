LILLY PULITZER CELEBRATES HERITAGE AND OPTIMISM WITH "BRAND HOMECOMING" SPRING/SUMMER 2026 RUNWAY SHOW IN KEY WEST

Founded in 1959, Lilly Pulitzer transformed resort wear into a lifestyle, introducing bold prints designed in Key West and breezy silhouettes that captured the essence of Palm Beach living. Today, the brand remains synonymous with color, confidence, and a sense of escape—values that have endured across decades of fashion evolution.

Returning to the heart of Lilly's story, the Spring/Summer 2026 collection is a true archival revival. Every piece features reissued prints from the brand's vintage vault, reimagined for modern silhouettes and fresh palettes. Key West, the birthplace of Lilly's original print house, served as both inspiration and backdrop, with its lush landscapes, wild animals, and bohemian spirit infusing the collection with timeless relevance.

"Our heritage is our greatest strength," said Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer. "This collection celebrates the artistry and optimism that Lilly Pulitzer has championed for 65 years, while reinterpreting archival prints for today's woman."

Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer, added: "Key West is where our story began, and returning here for Spring 2026 combines our legacy rooted in print and place. It's a celebration of color, creativity, and the enduring joy that defines the brand."

This collection and runway show are a homecoming to everything that makes Lilly, Lilly. It is a celebration of bold color, timeless design, and the enduring belief that joy is always in style. The "Brand Homecoming" show is not just a tribute to the past—it's a bold step into the next chapter of resort fashion.

On the evening prior to the runway show, Lilly Pulitzer's granddaughter, Lilly Leas Ferreira, together with actress and author Mariel Hemingway, hosted an intimate dinner in celebration of legacy, creativity, and enduring style. Convening distinguished guests, cultural figures, and creative collaborators, the gathering paid tribute to the brand's iconic heritage - one defined by vibrant expression, effortless sophistication, and a longstanding dialogue with the artistic community.

ABOUT LILLY PULITZER

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days , Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. www.lillypulitzer.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Graham

[email protected]

SOURCE Lilly Pulitzer