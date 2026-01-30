Lilly selects Pennsylvania as home for its newest injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility

The $3.5 billion Lehigh Valley site will develop Lilly's next-generation weight-loss medicines, including retatrutide

Company plans to create more than 2,800 manufacturing and construction jobs at Lilly's 10th U.S. manufacturing site announced since 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced plans to invest more than $3.5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The site will serve as Lilly's newest injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility that will produce next-generation weight-loss therapies, including retatrutide, a first-in-class investigational GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist. This is the fourth new U.S. manufacturing site Lilly has announced since February 2025, as part of its commitment to bolster domestic medicine production.

Lilly will bring 850 high-value jobs to the area, including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. Construction, expected to begin in 2026, is anticipated to generate 2,000 construction jobs. The site will be operational in 2031.

"Our mission starts with patients and delivering the medicines they need. To meet increasing demand, we're expanding our U.S. manufacturing network, with Lehigh Valley adding capacity for next‑generation weight-loss medicines. We're creating high‑quality jobs and collaborating across the region—with suppliers, educators, and workforce‑development partners—to make critical medicines in the U.S.," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "That's our commitment—to patients, to our new Pennsylvania home and to our country."

Expanding Lilly's U.S. manufacturing presence in Pennsylvania will boost the Lehigh Valley economy. For every dollar Lilly invests, it estimates up to four dollars in additional local economic activity. Also, for each manufacturing job created, several more will be generated in related sectors like supply chain, logistics and retail.

"When we announced our Economic Development Strategy here in the Lehigh Valley two years ago, we set out to win historic, life-changing deals like the one we're announcing with Lilly today," said Governor Josh Shapiro. "Before I took office, Pennsylvania wasn't even in the conversation for major investments like this, but thanks to our work to cut red tape, invest in site development, and expand our workforce, our Commonwealth is now competing—and winning—on a national scale. Lilly's commitment to the Lehigh Valley and to Pennsylvania will bring billions of dollars of investment and hundreds of good-paying jobs, solidifying our position as a leader in the growing life sciences industry."

The Lehigh Valley site, located in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, was selected from more than 300 applications, partly based on its proximity to STEM universities, its technical manufacturing economy, and its existing infrastructure. In addition, with increasing demand from the biotech industry, the region offers convenient access to utilities, transportation, and favorable zoning and incentives.

Lilly will utilize advanced technologies, including AI, machine learning, integrated monitoring, and data analytics, to enable efficient operations and a reliable supply of medicine. The company will partner with local universities and invest in education across Pennsylvania to develop talent.

"Lilly Lehigh Valley—our newest injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility—will increase access to next-generation weight-loss treatments and improve the domestic supply of essential medicines for current and future patients," said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. "Our investment here is more than just building a facility—it's about building a shared future with the people and communities of the Commonwealth. Through meaningful partnerships in Pennsylvania, we're committed to fostering collaboration, driving innovation, advancing environmental stewardship, and creating lasting positive impact that extends far beyond our facility walls."

This announcement is part of the company's commitment to expand our U.S. manufacturing presence. Since 2020, Lilly's capital expansion commitments total more than $50 billion and include:

New sites in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana

Development of the new Lilly Medicine Foundry in Indiana

Site expansions in Puerto Rico and to our Lilly Technology Center in Indianapolis

Acquisition and expansion of Lilly's manufacturing site in Wisconsin

U.S. Senator, Dave McCormick: "This multi-billion dollar investment in the Lehigh Valley is a powerful testament to Pennsylvania's leadership in life sciences and advanced manufacturing," said Senator Dave McCormick. "In addition to producing breakthrough medicines and treatments that will improve lives nationwide, Lilly's cutting-edge facility will create thousands of high-quality jobs for working families right here in the Lehigh Valley, proving once again that Pennsylvania's skilled workforce and manufacturing heritage remain unmatched. I am grateful for the continued partnership with the Governor and his team in bringing transformational investments to Pennsylvania. This is American manufacturing at its best, and Pennsylvania is proud to lead the charge."

U.S. Senator, John Fetterman: "Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in health care innovation, and I will always support companies like Lilly making major investments to advance these technologies," said Senator Fetterman. "I am proud to support their new $3.5B manufacturing facility that will deliver hundreds of good jobs and produce critical medicine for our Commonwealth."

Congressman, Ryan Mackenzie: "We are pleased to welcome Eli Lilly to the Lehigh Valley as part of its commitment to investing in America," said Congressman Mackenzie. "Having modern, robust pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities here in the United States is essential for both our national security and domestic economy. We are proud to see Eli Lilly making this investment here in the Lehigh Valley, where it will contribute to our prosperity and build on our historic manufacturing tradition. Because of the hard work of our local communities, the Lehigh Valley continues to be a hub for industry and investment."

