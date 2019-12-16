Lilly to Integrate Dexcom CGM into Personalized Diabetes Management System

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has announced a global commercialization agreement to integrate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) products into Lilly's personalized diabetes management system, currently in development to advance the treatment of diabetes. Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, Lilly will use Dexcom's continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in both the pen- and pump-based platforms of the system being designed to help improve diabetes management.

The agreement with Dexcom builds on Lilly's efforts to provide a comprehensive system that integrates connected insulin delivery devices, software and analysis to equip people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and their healthcare providers with personalized information and guidance to help simplify management of their diabetes.

"Even with all of the advances in diabetes technology, insulin therapy is still overwhelming and complex," said Mike Mason, senior vice president, Connected Care and Insulins, Lilly Diabetes. "We're excited to include Dexcom's technology in the solutions we deliver to people with diabetes to help improve health outcomes by delivering actionable insights in one connected system. As we integrate our expertise and insights with those from our partners, like Dexcom, we are aiming to not only transform the way we develop and deliver medicine, but to transform how people manage their diabetes."

The personalized diabetes management system being developed will include both pen- and pump-based platforms. The goal of the pen-based platform is to integrate personalized data from a prefilled, disposable insulin pen with data from glucose-sensing technologies into a compatible software application. Personalized data is transferred from the pen via an optional attachment. The goal of the pump-based platform, which is a hybrid-closed loop system, is to use integrated devices – an insulin pump, continuous glucose monitor and a dedicated handheld controller or smartphone application that controls the system – to automate insulin dosing.

"CGMs provide people with diabetes and their healthcare team with important real-time data that can help alleviate the burden of diabetes management, including overall glucose level trends and information on time spent in target blood glucose range," said Rick Doubleday, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Dexcom. "We're looking forward to expanding our collaboration with Lilly as we integrate our technology into their system and believe it will help reduce some of the complexity that can come from managing diabetes every day."

About Diabetes

Approximately 30 million Americans1 and an estimated 425 million adults worldwide have diabetes.2 Type 2 diabetes is the most common type internationally, accounting for an estimated 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases in the United States alone.1 Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the hormone insulin.2

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world's first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. P-LLY

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is dedicated to helping people better manage their diabetes by developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and tools for adult and pediatric people with diabetes. With exceptional performance, comfort and lifestyle flexibility at the heart of its technology, users have consistently ranked Dexcom highest in customer satisfaction and loyalty. For more information on the Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about the potential of the personalized diabetes management system for the management and treatment of diabetes, and reflects Lilly's current beliefs. However, as with any pharmaceutical product or medical device, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of development and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that the connected diabetes solutions will be commercially successful or that the company will meet its anticipated timelines for the roll out of this system. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2017. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services; 2017. 2. International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 8th edn. Brussels, Belgium: International Diabetes Federation, 2017. http://www.diabetesatlas.org.

Refer to:

Maggie Pfeiffer; monson_maggie@lilly.com; 317-650-5939 (Lilly Diabetes)

Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Lilly Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Related Links

http://www.lilly.com

