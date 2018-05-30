Lilly to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Joshua Smiley, senior vice president and Lilly's chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at http://investor.lilly.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.