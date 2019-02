Lilly To Participate in Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Christi Shaw, president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's investor website at http://investor.lilly.com/events.cfm. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and http://newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels. F-LLY

Refer to: Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)

Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

Related Links

http://www.lilly.com