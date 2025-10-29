LillyDirect and Walmart Pharmacy launch first retail pick-up option with direct-to-consumer pricing for Zepbound

Walmart, with nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide, will serve as the first in-store pickup pharmacy for LillyDirect's self-pay single-dose vials

Strategic collaboration marks the first time patients using LillyDirect, Lilly's direct-to-consumer healthcare platform, can access self-pay pricing for Zepbound vials at a retail pharmacy location

LillyDirect pick-up option at Walmart offers millions of Americans living with obesity additional convenience, access and choice in how they get their medication

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced a collaboration to expand access to direct-to-consumer pricing for Zepbound (tirzepatide) single-dose vials available through LillyDirect. Zepbound (ZEHP-bownd) vials will be offered for pick-up at Walmart pharmacies nationwide by mid-November. LillyDirect's direct-to-consumer pricing, or self-pay pricing, offers a 50% or greater discount compared to the list price of other incretin (GLP-1) medicines for obesity.

Zepbound single-dose vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay. Patients with a valid, on-label prescription can access Zepbound vials directly without using insurance. The collaboration with Walmart expands convenient access to Zepbound, especially for those who prefer the ease of pickup at their local Walmart pharmacy.

Zepbound is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off, moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA. It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Convenience and access

"Managing a chronic disease like obesity can be a significant and ongoing burden—physically, emotionally, and financially," said Jennifer Mazur, SVP and general manager of LillyDirect. "This collaboration with Walmart is designed to reduce that burden by streamlining access to prescribed treatment. By combining LillyDirect's innovative, patient-centered platform with Walmart's nationwide pharmacy footprint, we're expanding options for patients facing access challenges, making it easier to start and stay on authentic Lilly medicine."

Walmart's team of over 50,000 trusted pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and extensive pharmacy footprint, paired with LillyDirect's online convenience, offers patients flexibility in how they access their medications and pharmacy support services. As the first retail collaboration for LillyDirect, this initiative marks a significant milestone—enhancing convenience, broadening access and empowering patients with more choice in managing their treatment through both digital and in-person pharmacy experiences.

Pricing and availability

"Life is busy, and this will help people discover new, easy ways to get their medication," said Kevin Host, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Walmart. "We are known for building great relationships with our patients, and our teams look forward to doing more of that through making this pickup option available from our trusted pharmacists and pharmacy technicians."

Customers initiating or continuing therapy with Zepbound can have their prescriptions routed directly to LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions through their health care provider's electronic health record system and then choose the option that best fits their lives during the check-out process: free home delivery from LillyDirect or convenient local pick-up at Walmart Pharmacy. The price for Zepbound single-dose vials is the same for both LillyDirect options:

$349 per month for the 2.5 mg recommended starting dose

$499 per month for all other doses (5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg) To access the $499 monthly price for doses higher than 5 mg, patients must meet the requirements for the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program, which is designed to support continuity of care and access, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

These prices are available to anyone with a valid, on-label Zepbound prescription, regardless of insurance status.

Growth and expansion continues

In the second quarter of 2025, LillyDirect's self-pay option experienced rapid growth with approximately 35% of new Zepbound prescriptions fulfilled through LillyDirect. Lilly will continue to explore additional options to broaden patient access to authentic Lilly medicines.

"The growth of LillyDirect's direct-to-consumer offering underscores the momentum behind a more modern, consumer-driven model of care," said Mazur. "LillyDirect, powered by Walmart, builds on that progress—extending convenience and choice to patients while reinforcing LillyDirect's mission to empower more people on their health journey."

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names

All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

Zepbound Indications and Safety Summary with Warnings

Zepbound® (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to changes in your mood, behaviors, feelings or thoughts. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

❑ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

❑ Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?

❑ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

❑ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

❑ Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

❑ Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. Zepbound may pass into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Lilly at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Inject Zepbound under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. Do not inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously).

inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously). Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

use the same site for each injection. If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Zepbound injection is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or 15 mg per 0.5 mL in single-dose pen or single-dose vial.

Learn more

Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

ZP CON BS 25SEP2025

Zepbound® and its delivery device base are registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

Trademarks and Forward-Looking Statements

Zepbound™ is a trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Lilly's partnership with Walmart and the anticipated impact on patient access. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

CMAT-02046 10/2025 ©Lilly USA, LLC 2025. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company