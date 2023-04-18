LillyPad.ai Appoints Former National Geographic Learning's Dennis Hogan to its Advisory Board

Hogan's extensive experience will provide valuable insights and identify growth opportunities for an AI-driven EdTech start-up.

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LillyPad.ai, a rising star in the language learning industry, has announced the addition of Dennis Hogan to its advisory board. As the former General Manager of National Geographic Learning, Mr. Hogan brings over 30 years of experience in the English Language Learning/Teaching (ELL/ELT) industry and has a proven track record of building a successful global ELT business.

As a member of the advisory board, Mr. Hogan will provide guidance and support to LillyPad.ai as it continues to grow and innovate. He will work closely with the company's leadership team to provide strategic advice and help to identify new opportunities for growth.

"We are thrilled to have Dennis join our advisory board," said Genady Knizhnik, Co-Founder of LillyPad.ai. "His experience and expertise in ELL/ELT industry will be invaluable to us as we continue to build our business and expand our reach. We look forward to working closely with him and leveraging his insights and guidance to drive our growth and success."

As a respected leader in the industry, Mr. Hogan brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the advisory board. He has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing educators and businesses working in English language learning. With his appointment, LillyPad.ai gains a valuable asset that will help it to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends. Mr. Hogan's addition to the advisory board underscores LillyPad.ai's commitment to excellence and its dedication to bringing the best minds in the industry together to achieve its goals.

"I am impressed by LillyPad.ai's innovative approach and excited to join its advisory board," said Dennis. "I believe that both teachers and learners will welcome this valuable new tool that empowers the individual learner. I look forward to working with the team to help drive the company's growth and success in the years to come."

ABOUT LILLYPAD.AI

LillyPad.ai is a game-changing conversational AI English learning platform with a brand that embraces transformation and functionality that delivers a hyper-personalized learning experience. The platform combines Artificial Intelligence (e.g., Natural Language Understanding, Speech Synthesis and Recognition, ChatGPT, etc.) with extensively researched and verified language learning methodologies. Engage with LillyPad's leadership at Project Voice 2023 the leading conversational AI event in the United States – April 23-26.

To learn more about LillyPad.ai visit their website at https://lillypad.ai or read their blog.

