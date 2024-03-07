Lilly's Newest Phase of Get Better Campaign Challenges Misperceptions About Obesity Care

Two new films draw attention to the importance of treating obesity as a disease and the appropriate use of anti-obesity medications

INDIANAPOLIS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today launched the next phase of its Get Better corporate branding campaign with a new focus on obesity. Earlier this year, Lilly launched Get Better to reinforce its commitment to discovering and making medicines that give people a chance at better health.

As a continuation of the larger campaign, Lilly will air two films - Shame and Big Night. "These new films showcase our point of view around obesity—emphasizing our commitment to patients by highlighting the seriousness of this disease and the appropriate use of anti-obesity medicines," said Jennifer Oleksiw, Lilly's Global Chief Customer Officer. "The overall Lilly Get Better campaign is aimed at showing who we are – a medicine company that turns science into healing – since many people may not know us beyond our individual medicines."

Shame, unveiled during Obesity Care Week, is designed to increase the dialogue about obesity as a serious disease and reinforce that there is no place for shame in the conversation around it. Timed to awards season, the film Big Night addresses a topic that has been part of the cultural dialogue at recent high-profile awards ceremonies: the use of anti-obesity medications outside their FDA-approved indications. Patient safety is Lilly's top priority, and our medicines are indicated for the treatment of serious diseases. They were not studied for, are not approved for, and should not be used for cosmetic weight loss, and at Lilly we believe it is important that, in consultation with their healthcare providers, the right people can get access to these medicines.

Previous films include Get Better and Don't Forget, focused on Lilly's commitment to Alzheimer's research. To learn more about Lilly's commitment to patients, visit Lilly.com.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . C-LLY

