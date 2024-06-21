Lilly's tirzepatide reduced obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity, with up to 51.5% of participants meeting the criteria for disease resolution

In the primary endpoint, tirzepatide reduced moderate-to-severe OSA severity by up to 62.8% (about 30 fewer events per hour)

In a key secondary endpoint from two clinical studies, 43.0% and 51.5% of participants taking tirzepatide at the highest dose reached the criteria for disease resolution as defined by apnea-hypopnea index and Epworth Sleepiness Scale measures

Lilly submitted tirzepatide for the treatment of moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will initiate submissions for other global regulatory agencies in the coming weeks

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced detailed results from the SURMOUNT-OSA phase 3 clinical trials evaluating tirzepatide injection (10 mg or 15 mg) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity, with and without positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy. In both studies, tirzepatide achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints for both the efficacyi and treatment-regimenii estimands and demonstrated a mean reduction of up to 62.8% on the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), or about 30 fewer events restricting or blocking a person's airflow per hour of sleep, compared to placebo. Full results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and presented at the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions.

In a key secondary endpoint, the efficacy estimand showed that 43.0% (Study 1) and 51.5% (Study 2) of participants treated with tirzepatide at the highest dose met the criteria for disease resolution. In this context, "disease resolution" means achieving an AHI of fewer than 5 events per hour, or an AHI of 5-14 events per hour and an Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) score of ≤10. ESS is a standard questionnaire designed to assess excessive daytime sleepiness.1-4

OSA is a complex disease that can impact the progression of serious cardiometabolic complications, including hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and type 2 diabetes.5 Participants treated with tirzepatide in both studies experienced significant improvements in all key secondary endpoints including systolic blood pressure, hypoxic burden and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), an inflammation marker, compared to placebo.

"In the trials, patients with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity treated with tirzepatide experienced about 30 fewer disruptive events every hour of sleep and nearly half achieved disease resolution," said Atul Malhotra, MD, Peter C. Farrell presidential chair, professor of medicine at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and director of sleep medicine at UC San Diego Health. "OSA can be very disruptive to daily life and affects a person's long-term health when left untreated because it can lead to serious cardiometabolic complications. These data support the efficacy of tirzepatide in adults living with moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity and has the potential to add to our toolbox for OSA treatment."

Full Results:

SURMOUNT-OSA Study 1 – Participants Not on PAP Therapy

Efficacy Estimand Results

at 52 Weeks Treatment-Regimen Estimand Results at 52 Weeks Primary Endpoint – Change in AHI from Baseline Tirzepatide* -27.4 -25.3 Placebo -4.8 -5.3 Secondary Endpoint – Percent Change in AHI from Baseline Tirzepatide* -55.0 % -50.7 % Placebo -5.0 % -3.0 % Secondary Endpoint – Percentage of Participants with AHI <5 or AHI 5-14 with ESS ≤10 Tirzepatide* 43.0 % 42.2 % Placebo 14.9 % 15.9 % Secondary Endpoint – Percentage of Participants with ≥50% AHI Reduction Tirzepatide* 62.3 % 61.2 % Placebo 19.2 % 19.0 % Secondary Endpoint – Percent Change in Body Weight Tirzepatide* -18.1 % -17.7 % Placebo -1.3 % -1.6 %

SURMOUNT-OSA Study 2 – Participants Used PAP Therapy

Efficacy Estimand Results

at 52 Weeks Treatment-Regimen Estimand Results at 52 Weeks Primary Endpoint – Change in AHI from Baseline Tirzepatide* -30.4 -29.3 Placebo -6.0 -5.5 Secondary Endpoint – Percent Change in AHI from Baseline Tirzepatide* -62.8 % -58.7 % Placebo -6.4 % -2.5 % Secondary Endpoint – Percentage of Participants with AHI <5 or AHI 5-14 with ESS ≤10 Tirzepatide* 51.5 % 50.2 % Placebo 13.6 % 14.3 % Secondary Endpoint – Percentage of Participants with ≥50% AHI Reduction Tirzepatide* 74.3 % 72.4 % Placebo 22.9 % 23.3 % Secondary Endpoint – Percent Change in Body Weight Tirzepatide* -20.1 % -19.6 % Placebo -2.3 % -2.3 %

*For both SURMOUNT-OSA Study 1 and Study 2, tirzepatide MTD is maximum tolerated dose of 10 mg or 15 mg once-weekly. The starting dose of 2.5 mg tirzepatide was increased by 2.5 mg every four weeks until maximum tolerated dose was achieved. Participants who tolerated 15 mg continued on 15 mg as their maximum tolerated dose. Participants who tolerated 10 mg but did not tolerate 15 mg continued on 10 mg as their maximum tolerated dose.

"There are currently no pharmaceutical treatment options to address the underlying cause of OSA, a complex disease that disrupts the daily lives of 80 million people in the U.S. alone and is linked to serious health complications," said Jeff Emmick, MD, Ph.D., senior vice president, product development, Lilly. "The SURMOUNT-OSA results showed a significant proportion of patients with moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity treated with tirzepatide achieved disease resolution based on predetermined AHI and ESS measures, at which point PAP therapy may not be recommended." 4-9

The overall safety profile of tirzepatide in SURMOUNT-OSA studies was similar to previously reported SURMOUNT and SURPASS trials. The most commonly reported adverse events in SURMOUNT-OSA were gastrointestinal related and generally mild to moderate in severity. The most frequent events reported by those on tirzepatide compared with placebo, respectively, were diarrhea (26.3% vs 12.5%), nausea (25.4% vs 10.0%) and vomiting (17.5% vs 4.2%) in SURMOUNT-OSA Study 1, and diarrhea (21.8% vs 8.8%), nausea (21.8% vs 5.3%) and constipation (15.1% vs 4.4%) in SURMOUNT-OSA Study 2. Adverse events led to discontinuation of study treatment in 9 participants taking tirzepatide (5 in Study 1 and 4 in Study 2) and 10 taking placebo (2 in Study 1 and 8 in Study 2).

Tirzepatide is the only approved GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) treatment for chronic weight management, commercialized as Zepbound® in the U.S. and Mounjaro® in some global markets outside the U.S. Lilly submitted tirzepatide for the treatment of moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with regulatory action anticipated as early as the end of this year. Lilly received FDA Fast Track designation for moderate-to-severe OSA in patients with obesity.

About SURMOUNT-OSA

SURMOUNT-OSA (NCT05412004) was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-master protocol comparing the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide to placebo in adults living with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity who were unable or unwilling to use positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy (Study 1) and those who were and planned to stay on PAP therapy during the duration of the trial (Study 2). Under a master protocol, the trials randomized 469 participants across the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Czechia, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Taiwan in a 1:1 ratio to receive tirzepatide maximum tolerated dose (MTD) 10 mg or 15 mg or placebo. The primary objective of both studies was to demonstrate that tirzepatide is superior in change in apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) from baseline at 52 weeks as compared to placebo.

SURMOUNT-OSA utilized a MTD of 10 mg or 15 mg once-weekly. The starting dose of 2.5 mg tirzepatide was increased by 2.5 mg every four weeks until maximum tolerated dose was achieved. Participants who tolerated 15 mg continued on 15 mg as their MTD. Participants who tolerated 10 mg but did not tolerate 15 mg continued on 10 mg as their MTD.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. P-LLY

i The efficacy estimand represents efficacy prior to discontinuation of study drug.

ii The treatment-regimen estimand represents the estimated average treatment effect regardless of treatment discontinuation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about tirzepatide as a potential option for adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that planned or ongoing studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with study results to date, that tirzepatide will prove to be a safe and effective treatment for moderate-to-severe sleep apnea, that tirzepatide will receive additional regulatory approvals, or that Lilly will execute its strategy as expected. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

