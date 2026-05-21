Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, delivered powerful weight loss in pivotal Phase 3 obesity trial

In TRIUMPH-1, participants on 12 mg retatrutide lost an average of 70.3 lbs (28.3%) over 80 weeks with 45.3% of participants achieving ≥30% weight loss, a level long associated with bariatric surgery

Individuals with a baseline BMI ≥35 who participated in a study extension continued to lose weight, and achieved up to an average of 85.0 lbs (30.3%) weight loss at 104 weeks

At the 4 mg dose, reached with only a single escalation step, participants lost an average of 47.2 lbs (19.0%) at 80 weeks with a lower observed discontinuation rate due to adverse events vs. placebo

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), the maker of Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron), today announced positive topline results from TRIUMPH-1, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of retatrutide, an investigational, first-in-class GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity and without diabetes. At 80 weeks, all doses of retatrutide (4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg) met the primary and key secondary endpoints for obesity, delivering clinically meaningful weight loss.

"Obesity is a chronic disease, and people living with obesity deserve treatment options that match the complex biology of their neurometabolic disease," said Ania Jastreboff, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine & Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Yale School of Medicine, Director of the Yale Obesity Research Center (Y-Weight), and lead investigator. "It was impressive to see that every dose of retatrutide resulted in clinically meaningful weight reduction for nearly all participants, and people with severe obesity on the highest dose lost on average 30% of their body weight over two years. Importantly, treatment with retatrutide not only resulted in robust weight reduction, but also in clear improvements in assessed cardiometabolic health measures. For patients I see in clinic, retatrutide may potentially be a highly impactful future tool to treat their obesity and transform their health trajectory."

For the primary endpoint, participants taking retatrutide 9 mg and 12 mg lost an average of 64.4 lbs (25.9%) and 70.3 lbs (28.3%), respectively. Those taking the 4 mg dose of retatrutide, with just a single dose escalation step, lost an average of 47.2 lbs (19.0%). Notably, 65.3% of participants taking retatrutide 12 mg achieved a BMI <30, falling under the threshold for obesity at 80 weeks, including 37.5% of those who started with class 3 obesity (BMI ≥40).1 In a pre-specified blinded extension for those with a BMI ≥35, participants who continued on retatrutide 12 mg to 104 weeks lost an average of 85.0 lbs (30.3%).2 Additionally, retatrutide showed significant improvements from baseline across certain cardiovascular risk factors, including waist circumference, non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, systolic blood pressure and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP).

TRIUMPH-1 Efficacy Estimand Results3

Primary Endpoint at 80 Weeks

Retatrutide 4 mg Retatrutide 9 mg Retatrutide 12 mg Placebo Percent change in body weight at 80 weeks from avg. baseline of 112.7 kg (248.5 lbs; BMI of 40.0 kg/m2)i -19.0% (-21.4 kg; -47.2 lbs) -25.9% (-29.2 kg; -64.4 lbs) -28.3% (-31.9 kg; -70.3 lbs) -2.2% (-2.5 kg; -5.5 lbs) Key Secondary Endpoints at 80 Weeks Change in waist circumference from baseline of 118.3 cm (46.6 in) -16.3 cm (-6.4 in) -21.8 cm (-8.6 in) -24.1 cm (-9.5 in) -3.6 cm (-1.4 in) Percent of participants achieving body weight reduction of ≥25% 27.8 % 52.9 % 62.5 % 2.2 % Percent of participants achieving body weight reduction of ≥30% 15.3 % 37.9 % 45.3 % 0.5 % Percent of participants achieving body weight reduction of ≥35% 5.9 % 20.8 % 27.2 % 0.3 % Pre-specified Extension at 104 Weeksii

Retatrutide 4 mg to MTDiii Retatrutide 9 mg to MTDiii Retatrutide 12 mg to MTDiii Placebo to Retatrutide MTDiii Percent change in body weight at 104 weeks from avg. baseline of 121.7 kg (268.3 lbs; BMI of 42.8 kg/m2) -27.9% (-33.2 kg; -73.3 lbs) -29.5% (-36.6 kg; -80.7 lbs) -30.3% (-38.5 kg; -85.0 lbs) -19.2% (-22.6 kg; -49.9 lbs)

iPercent body weight reduction with retatrutide 4 mg was a key secondary endpoint.

iiThe extension period enrolled 532 participants with BMI ≥35 at baseline who had completed the main 80-week study and tolerated their assigned dose of medication.

iiiParticipants in the trial extension received retatrutide at a maximum tolerated dose of 9 mg or 12 mg.

"TRIUMPH-1 highlights the importance of options and the potential for retatrutide to help people across various stages of their obesity journey," said Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., executive vice president and president, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health. "From the 4 mg dose, reaching nearly 20% weight loss with one escalation step, to the 12 mg dose that delivered a level of weight loss long associated with bariatric surgery, retatrutide offers the potential for a patient-centric approach to obesity.4 Together with Zepbound and Foundayo, retatrutide could build on Lilly's commitment to match treatments to the needs and preferences of patients."

For the treatment-regimen estimand, each dose level of retatrutide led to improvements across the primary and key secondary endpoints, as well as the pre-specified extension, including:5

Percent change in body weight at 80 weeks: -17.6% (-19.8 kg; -43.7 lbs; 4 mg); -23.7% (-26.7 kg; -58.9 lbs; 9 mg); -25.0% (-28.2 kg; -62.1 lbs; 12 mg) and -3.9% (-4.4 kg; -9.7 lbs; placebo)

Percent change in body weight at 104 weeks: -25.7% (-30.6 kg; -67.5 lbs; 4 mg to MTD); -28.7% (-35.6 kg; -78.4 lbs; 9 mg to MTD); -29.9% (-38.1 kg; -83.9 lbs; 12 mg to MTD) and -18.9% (-22.3 kg; -49.1 lbs; placebo to MTD)

The types of adverse events seen were generally consistent with trials of other incretin-based therapies. The most common adverse events among participants treated with retatrutide (4 mg, 9 mg, 12 mg, vs. placebo, respectively) were nausea (28.6%, 38.4% and 42.4% vs. 14.8%), diarrhea (25.2%, 34.1% and 32.0% vs. 13.5%), constipation (23.8%, 25.9% and 26.1% vs. 10.9%), vomiting (10.6%, 22.8% and 25.3% vs. 4.8%), and upper respiratory tract infection (14.2%, 12.2% and 13.1% vs. 11.6%). Incidences of dysesthesia occurred in 5.1%, 12.3%, and 12.5% of patients treated with retatrutide 4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg, respectively, compared with 0.9% with placebo, and incidences of urinary tract infections occurred in 7.5%, 8.8%, and 8.4% of patients treated with retatrutide 4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg, respectively, compared with 5.3% with placebo. Events of dysesthesia and urinary tract infections were generally mild to moderate, the majority resolved during treatment, and most participants continued taking retatrutide. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were 4.1%, 6.9%, 11.3%, with retatrutide 4 mg, 9 mg, and 12 mg, respectively, compared with 4.9% with placebo.

Additional TRIUMPH-1 results will be presented at the 86th annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, along with other results from Lilly's cardiometabolic pipeline. Additional detailed results will be presented at future medical meetings and published in peer-reviewed journals. More results from the TRIUMPH Phase 3 clinical trial program will be shared later this year, including data from TRIUMPH-2, which is evaluating retatrutide in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes, and TRIUMPH-3, which is evaluating retatrutide in adults with obesity or overweight and established cardiovascular disease.

About retatrutide

Retatrutide is an investigational, once-weekly, triple hormone receptor agonist, which activates the body's receptors for glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucagon. Lilly is studying retatrutide in several Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate its potential efficacy and safety in obesity and overweight with at least one weight-related medical problem, type 2 diabetes, knee osteoarthritis pain, moderate-to-severe OSA, chronic low back pain, cardiovascular and renal outcomes, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. Retatrutide is an investigational molecule that is legally available only to participants in Lilly's clinical trials.

About TRIUMPH-1 and the TRIUMPH clinical trial program

TRIUMPH‑1 (NCT05929066) is a Phase 3, 80‑week, randomized, double‑blind, placebo‑controlled master trial comparing the efficacy and safety of retatrutide with placebo in adults with obesity or overweight. TRIUMPH-1 included a master trial for obesity and two basket trials for knee osteoarthritis pain or moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea. The study randomized 2,339 participants in a 1:1:1:1 ratio to receive either retatrutide 4 mg, 9 mg, 12 mg, or placebo. Participants randomized to retatrutide initiated treatment with 2 mg once weekly and increased the dose in a step-wise approach every four weeks until reaching the target dose of 4 mg (via one step at 2 mg), 9 mg (via steps at 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg) or 12 mg (via steps at 2 mg, 4 mg, 6 mg and 9 mg). TRIUMPH-1 included a pre-specified extension period of 104 weeks. The extension period enrolled 532 participants with BMI ≥35 at week 0 who completed the main 80-week study and tolerated their assigned dose of medication. Participants received retatrutide once weekly for an additional 24 weeks, including a blinded escalation to maximum tolerated dose (9 mg or 12 mg). Data described in this press release refer to the master trial and extension period; analyses of the two basket trials for knee osteoarthritis pain and moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea will be released subsequently.

The initial TRIUMPH Phase 3 clinical development program is evaluating the safety and efficacy of retatrutide for the treatment of patients with obesity or overweight, moderate-to-severe OSA and obesity, and knee osteoarthritis pain across four global registrational trials. The program, which began in 2023, has enrolled more than 5,800 participants with additional results anticipated over the next year.

Endnotes and References

The proportion of participants achieving BMI <30 was a pre-specified analysis not controlled for multiplicity; the same endpoint among participants with a baseline BMI ≥40 was assessed post-hoc. The pre-specified extension enrolled the first 532 participants from participating countries to complete Week 80 on study drug without discontinuation or permanent dose reduction, with BMI ≥35 at baseline and >22 at Week 80. Their follow-up continued for 24 additional weeks targeting the achievement of retatrutide MTD (9 or 12 mg once weekly), for up to 104 weeks total treatment. All original arms are eligible to preserve blinding. The efficacy estimand represents efficacy had all randomized participants remained on study intervention (with possible dose interruptions and modifications) without initiating prohibited weight management treatments. Courcoulas AP, Yanovski SZ, Bonds D, et al. Long-term outcomes of bariatric surgery: a National Institutes of Health symposium. JAMA Surg. 2014;149(12):1323-1329. The treatment-regimen estimand represents the average treatment effect regardless of adherence to study intervention or initiation of prohibited weight management treatments.

ZEPBOUND INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS

Zepbound® (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

KwikPen®: Do not share your KwikPen with other people, even if the pen needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

❑ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

❑ Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?

❑ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

❑ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

❑ Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

❑ Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. Zepbound may pass into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Lilly at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Inject Zepbound under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. Do not inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously).

inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously). Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Zepbound is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg injection.

Learn more

Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

ZP CON BS 25FEB2026

Zepbound®, its delivery device base and KwikPen® are registered trademarks owned or licensed by Eli Lilly and Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

FOUNDAYO INDICATION AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS

Foundayo™ (fown-DAY-oh) is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

Foundayo should not be used with other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Foundayo is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings – Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Foundayo if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Foundayo if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Foundayo if you have had a serious allergic reaction to orforglipron or any of the ingredients in Foundayo.

Foundayo may cause serious side effects, including:

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop taking Foundayo and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Foundayo with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as an insulin or sulfonylurea. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness, or feeling jittery.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Foundayo and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Foundayo.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Foundayo may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell your healthcare providers that you are taking Foundayo before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects

The most common side effects of Foundayo include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss. These are not all the possible side effects of Foundayo. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before taking Foundayo

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take. Foundayo may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Foundayo works.

Foundayo may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Foundayo works. Pregnancy Exposure Registry : There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Foundayo during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Eli Lilly and Company at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Foundayo during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Eli Lilly and Company at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979). If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you take Foundayo. Birth control pills may not work as well while taking Foundayo. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 30 days after starting Foundayo and for 30 days after each dose increase of Foundayo.

Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 30 days after starting Foundayo and for 30 days after each dose increase of Foundayo. Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

❑ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas or kidneys, or severe problems with your liver, severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

❑ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

❑ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

❑ Are you pregnant or plan to become pregnant? Foundayo may harm your unborn baby.

❑ Are you breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed? Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Foundayo.

❑ Do you take any other prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

How to take

Take Foundayo exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to.

Use Foundayo with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Take Foundayo by mouth 1 time each day, with or without food.

Swallow tablets whole. Do not break, crush, or chew the tablet.

If you miss a dose, take it as soon as possible. Do not take 2 doses of Foundayo in the same day.

take doses of Foundayo in the same day. Do not take more than 1 tablet per day.

If you miss taking Foundayo for 7 or more days in a row, call your healthcare provider to talk about how to restart your treatment.

If you take too much Foundayo, call your healthcare provider or Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Learn more

Foundayo is a prescription medicine available in 0.8 mg, 2.5 mg, 5.5 mg, 9 mg, 14.5 mg, or 17.2 mg oral tablets. For more information, call 1-800-545-5979 or go to foundayo.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Foundayo but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other healthcare provider about Foundayo and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if Foundayo is right for you.

OG CON BS APR2026

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. P-LLY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about retatrutide as a potential treatment for adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity, potential efficacy and tolerability of retatrutide, and the timeline for future readouts, presentations, and other milestones relating to retatrutide and its clinical trials and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there is no guarantee that planned or ongoing studies will be completed as planned, that future study results will be consistent with expectations or study results to date, that retatrutide will prove to be a safe and effective treatment for obesity or other potential indications, that retatrutide will receive regulatory approval, or that Lilly will execute its strategy as expected. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Trademarks and Trade Names

All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are referenced in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company