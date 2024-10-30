LILT Announces OEM Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Provide Secure, Seamless AI Translation Solution Deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation today announced a new strategic OEM solution with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This collaboration will provide organizations, particularly those in defense, intelligence, and other government organizations, with a faster, more streamlined path to deploy LILT's advanced translation platform.

The solution combines LILT's AI translation software with HPE ProLiant servers, which deliver high-performance, industry-leading security and reliability to support a range of enterprise workloads. The OEM offering is well-suited for organizations in highly regulated industries or for those dealing with sensitive information. It offers the advanced capabilities of LILT's AI-driven platform while maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance.

"LILT is on a mission to make information universally accessible," said Spence Green, CEO of LILT. "By combining our AI-powered translation platform with HPE's robust hardware solutions, we offer unparalleled efficiency, security, and scalability to organizations with critical language needs."

This new LILT offering with HPE will enable an enhanced LILT solution, including:

Simplified Deployment: Pre-configured hardware packages certified to run LILT software, enabling rapid implementation.



Enhanced Security: On-premises deployment options that provide greater control and meet strict data protection standards.



Streamlined Procurement: Easy-to-order hardware and software packages that simplify the buying process for customers.



Optimized Performance: HPE ProLiant servers are optimized to A maximize the capabilities of LILT's AI-powered translation platform.

"AI has the potential to become a powerful assistant to enterprises, and AI translation capabilities, such as ones that LILT delivers, can help customers reach new levels of productivity," said Phil Cutrone, senior vice president and general manager, Telco, OEM & Service Providers at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "We are thrilled to collaborate with LILT and enable its solution with HPE ProLiant servers that deliver high performance, trusted security by design and optimization for growing AI workloads."

HPE's Virtual OEM capabilities simplify the procurement and deployment process for LILT's AI-driven translation technology. By pre-configuring LILT software on HPE hardware, enterprises can now rapidly deploy LILT's on-premise translation solution in a secure environment to meet stringent compliance requirements.

