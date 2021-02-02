Lilt Included in Gartner's Market Guide for AI-Enabled Translation Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, a leading provider of human-powered, AI-enabled translation services and technology, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for AI-Enabled Translation Services" report.

The new market guide describes the landscape for an emerging class of translation services that can be leveraged as part of a broader enterprise globalization and localization strategy. According to Gartner, "this report provides guidance when identifying and leveraging this emerging class of translation services." The report also states, "the AI-enabled service with the most profound effect is neural machine translation (NMT)."

Lilt is listed as one of several vendors that offers potentially significant enhancements to translation processes and workflows, with a focus on Lilt's unique adaptive NMT technology. This technology provides human translators with context-dependent NMT, Translation Memory (TM), and term base recommendations, reshaping the translation service and outputs in real time, and creating an adaptive feedback loop that provides better suggestions to translators over time, enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

"Our mission is to enable businesses to create a personalized experience for their customers and prospects around the world, no matter the language they speak," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "We believe being included by Gartner in this report reinforces the value and partnership that our AI-enabled translation services provide for our customers in achieving this goal."

Lilt Capabilities

Lilt is a human-powered, AI-enabled translation services and technology provider. Lilt manages a network of the world's best translators, and then equips them with the Lilt Platform, which uses AI and automation to streamline the localization process and accelerate global growth. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations such as Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization program and provide a better, more personalized experience to customers around the world.

To learn more about Lilt, please visit us online at lilt.com or reach out to us at [email protected] .

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for AI-enabled Translation Services," Bern Elliot, Anthony Mullen, Jessica Ekholm, Adrian Lee, 14 December 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is a human-powered, AI-enabled language service provider on a mission to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Visit us online at www.lilt.com .

SOURCE LILT

Related Links

https://lilt.com

