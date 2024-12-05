LILT Introduces New Features to Help Businesses Manage AI Models, Improve Content Quality, and Reach Global Audiences

New Tools - Bring-Your-Own Model, Data Labeling and AI Video Dubbing – Simplify AI Management, Improve Multilingual AI Results, and Make Video Translation Seamless As Part Of The Company's Quarterly AI Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, today has launched powerful new features to help businesses get the most out of their AI tools. Announced during LILT AI Day, the company's quarterly virtual showcase event, the new tools—Bring-Your-Own (BYO) Model, Data Labeling, and AI Video Dubbing—give businesses greater control over how they use AI, improve translation quality, and make it easier to create videos for global audiences.

"For foundational LLMs to better serve audiences around the world, they need high quality multilingual data," said LILT CEO Spence Green. "LILT Data Labeling is already being employed by major GenAI companies to train their LLMs with reliable datasets that are reinforced by LILT's network of native-speaking, domain experts."

Bring-Your-Own (BYO) Model

LILT's newest interoperability feature makes it easy for businesses to manage all their AI models in one place. With LILT's BYO Model, enterprises can now:

Use models from LILT, other providers, or their own in-house AI teams.

Match the right AI model to the right task, such as translation or content creation.

Simplify AI management while improving efficiency and results.

Data Labeling

LILT's newest module helps businesses improve their AI tools by creating better training data. This new feature in the LILT platform enables LILT's network of linguists to:

Label and refine data for multilingual AI models in a secure environment.

Improve AI output for conversational tools and other applications.

Provide businesses with ready-to-use, high-quality datasets.

Already deployed with the world's leading AI research teams to train some of the most popular AI models available, this module helps conversational AI from the world's leading model providers speak other languages.

Video Dubbing

LILT's new Instant Video Dubbing feature offers an additional multimodal capability to LILT's suite of AI-enabled products. This makes it easier for businesses to create multilingual videos.

Customers can:

Automatically caption, translate, and dub videos in one step.

Use their existing custom AI models for higher-quality results.

Reach global audiences quickly and accurately with localized video content.

Enterprise Control Enhancements

LILT also introduced new options to help businesses manage AI usage and costs more effectively:

Enterprise Domains: LILT's Enterprise Domains enables customers to create and manage data sets, custom localization models, and workflows that are specific to team, function, and business use case. Admins can control user data access for setting domain-specific custom models, data sources, file loaders, language pairs, and billing.

LILT's Enterprise Domains enables customers to create and manage data sets, custom localization models, and workflows that are specific to team, function, and business use case. Admins can control user data access for setting domain-specific custom models, data sources, file loaders, language pairs, and billing.

Custom File Loader Enhancements: New customization features allow customers to upload and process complex file formats aligned to organizational preferences, including subfilters and custom segmentation for enhanced workflow and quality control.

These new features are available to enterprise and public sector LILT customers and are in production starting today. For more information about LILT and its AI-powered solutions, please reach out to [email protected] .

About LILT

LILT is the complete Generative AI solution for enterprise content creation and translation. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI strategy to scale and optimize their global content, product, communication, and support operations. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt.com or contact us at [email protected].

