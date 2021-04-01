Lilt Launches New Global Experience Leaders Series

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced the launch of "Global Experience Leaders," an original series hosted by Lilt CEO, Spence Green. The series will explore the leaders behind the multilingual digital future; how they lead, innovate, and grow their careers. The Global Experience Leaders series is designed to provide business leaders a platform to share their thoughts, strategies, and lessons learned for building leading global customer experience and localization organizations.

In a series of fireside chats, Spence will host conversations with leaders within and beyond the localization community, discussing their careers, how they have built their organizations, and foreseeable industry trends and shifts.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to digital go-to-market more in the past year than in the last 10 years combined," said Spence. "As businesses begin to understand the importance of a great global experience (GX) for customers, GX leaders play an increasingly pivotal role in business success. Our new series provides the opportunity to learn from the leaders who have built world class global experience organizations."

The series launched with an episode featuring Karen Combe, the long-time former VP of Localization at PTC, where she was responsible for product localization, language technology and strategy, as well as for localization support for global services, technical support, and marketing.

Additional scheduled guests in the series will include:

Nicole Kittle Broe , Senior Manager of Localization at Snap

, Senior Manager of Localization at Snap Anna Schlegel , Vice President of the Global Portfolio-to-Market organization at NetApp

, Vice President of the Global Portfolio-to-Market organization at NetApp Jochen Hummel , Founder and former CEO of Trados

, Founder and former CEO of Trados Thiago Schreiner , Director of Global Localization at Blizzard Entertainment

A new episode will be released every three weeks across Lilt's website and social media channels. To listen to the latest episodes of the Global Experience Leaders series, visit lilt.com/global-experience-leaders . If you are interested in being featured in the Global Experience Leaders series, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Lilt

Related Links

http://www.lilt.com

