LILT Named a Finalist in The 2024 A.I. Awards

International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Reveals Finalists

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, has been named a finalist in The 2024 A.I. Awards program, in the AI Startup of the Year category.

A new awards program launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards , The A.I. Awards recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies, and machine learning.

The program features a wide range of categories. Some focus on specific industry verticals such as retail/eCommerce, Transport, and Entertainment, others on the use of AI to drive improvements in areas such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) or Cybersecurity. Overall excellence in AI practice is also recognized through awards such as 'Most Advanced AI Environment' and 'AI Deployment of the Year'. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're excited to reveal the finalists of the inaugural A.I. Awards. The program spotlights the incredible innovations taking place in the world of cloud AI all over the globe, and LILT fully deserves its place amongst this year's outstanding finalists.

"Across the whole program these finalists demonstrate that ingenious AI-driven solutions can emerge from anywhere, from organizations of any size, driving positive change in almost any industry you can think of. We can't wait to see who the judging panel selects as the winners, and wish all of our finalists luck in the final round of assessment."

Spence Green, co-founder and CEO of LILT said: "We are honored to have been named a finalist in the AI Startup of the Year category in The 2024 A.I. Awards. Reaching this stage is a testament to the hard work our team has carried out in harnessing AI to deliver remarkable results for our customers and partners. We are proud to stand side-by-side with the other finalists and look forward to learning of the judges' decision on the winner in the coming weeks."

The program will now begin its final round of judging – resulting in a winner in each category being selected from this group of finalists. A.I. Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday 8 October 2024.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in Summer 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in Cloud AI solutions.

The full cast of finalists across all categories can be viewed here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-ai-awards-finalists

About LILT

LILT is the leading AI solution for enterprise translations. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI translation strategy, focusing on business outcomes instead of outputs. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale. Visit us at lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

