LILT Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Communications, Government Services

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT , the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Communications, Government Services category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

"LILT's recognition as a Best in Business winner underscores our commitment to breaking down language barriers with cutting-edge AI," said Spence Green, CEO and co-founder of LILT. "By enabling organizations like the National Weather Service to deliver life-saving information in multiple languages, we're not just advancing technology—we're empowering global communities to stay informed, connected, and safe."

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

LILT was honored for its transformative impact on multilingual communication through AI-powered innovation. A standout accomplishment is its partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS), which revolutionized public safety by reducing translation times from hours to minutes. This initiative ensures critical weather alerts reach diverse communities, addressing longstanding language barriers during emergencies. Beyond its societal impact, LILT has demonstrated industry leadership by growing its enterprise client base by 3000%, doubling revenue, and partnering with top global AI companies. Its success exemplifies excellence in execution, blending cutting-edge technology with a clear focus on making the world safer and more connected.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

