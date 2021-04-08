Lilt Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced that it was named to the fifth annual CB Insights AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world. Lilt was the only localization company to make the AI 100 list.

"Our AI and machine learning technologies enable our customers to build world-class global experiences for their customers across hundreds of languages," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We're proud to be recognized by CB Insights and named to the AI 100 list."

Lilt provides businesses with the ability to offer the same global experience to all customers, partners, and employees irrespective of language. The company has built the world's most advanced translation technology that uses AI and automation to make every step of the localization process faster, more accurate, and simpler. Lilt's community of over 60,000 skilled human translators uses its AI-powered translation technology to translate content quickly and efficiently, while still maintaining quality. With Lilt, companies go-to-market faster, grow global revenues, and provide a personalized global experience to their customers in their language of choice.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors, including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

