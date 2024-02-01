LILT Successfully Completes SOC 2 & SOC 3 Audit

LILT furthers its commitment to best-in-class security as the leading AI solution for multilingual enterprise translation and content creation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 and SOC 3 audit as of 17th January 2024. This provides independent confirmation that LILT's information security practices and controls meet or exceed confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity requirements in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria.

The type 2 SOC 2 & type 2 SOC 3 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"The highest level of rigor in data security is non-negotiable for our commercial and public sector customers," said Spence Green, CEO of LILT. "I'm pleased to share this demonstration and validation of LILT's tireless commitment to protecting our customers' data."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to LILT for earning their SOC 2 and SOC 3 reports, which are widely recognized signals of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like LILT, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

LILT undergoes a SOC 2 assessment annually and can provide the report to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. For more information about LILT and its AI-powered solutions, please reach out to [email protected] or visit us at lilt.com.

About LILT

LILT is the complete Generative AI solution for enterprise content creation and translation. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI strategy to scale and optimize their global content, product, communication, and support operations. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt.com or contact us at [email protected].

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

SOURCE LILT