LILT Wins 2023 Global Generative AI Award

News provided by

Lilt

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

LILT honored with recognition of excellence, innovation, and impact in Generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILT, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, today was announced as a winner in the Business Sector in the 2023 Global Generative AI Awards. LILT has been celebrated for a "pioneering application of generative AI that has driven business growth, optimized operations, and improved customer experiences across various industries and geographies."

Continue Reading

"In 2023, our product velocity and customer adoption accelerated meaningfully," said Spence Green, CEO of Lilt. "We're proud to be setting a new standard in enterprise AI, and the Global Generative AI Award validates the impact that our enterprise and government customers are now realizing with Generative AI through the use of our innovative solution."

LILT Generative AI Innovation
LILT pioneered the use of generative AI and LLMs with contextual learning for enterprise localization. It was the first to deliver an enterprise scale product of this type and has many years of operational experience deploying advanced AI in enterprise workloads.

In 2023, LILT released several innovative features within its Generative AI platform including:

  • V3 Contextual AI models, with 5x greater capacity and 20%+ higher quality
  • LILT Create, a Generative AI solution for multilingual content generation
  • Model Builder, an LLM hub with fine-tuning support for third-party models like Microsoft Translator and OpenAI GPT 3.5.
  • Multi-function AI connectors
  • Enterprise AI controls and data security settings
  • Self-serve data and linguistic asset management
  • Workflow design and deployment

About Global Generative AI Award
The Global Generative AI Award is a prestigious recognition program that celebrates excellence, innovation, and impact in the application of generative AI. Their mission is to identify and honor organizations and individuals who are utilizing Generative AI technology and harnessing its potential to transform various sectors, improve lives, and create a better future for all. The award assessed nominees on characteristics including innovation and originality, impact and effectiveness, scalability and sustainability, collaboration and knowledge sharing, and ethics and responsible AI.

For more information about LILT and its AI-powered solutions, please reach out to [email protected].

About LILT
LILT is the complete Generative AI solution for enterprise content creation and translation. Our stack, made up of our Contextual AI Engine, Connector APIs, and human feedback, enables global organizations to adopt a true AI strategy to scale and optimize their global content, product, communication, and support operations. With LILT, innovative, category-defining organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva are using AI technology to deliver multilingual, digital customer experiences at scale.

Visit us at lilt.com

SOURCE Lilt

Also from this source

LILT Announces Enterprise AI Controls and In-App Multimodal Translation

LILT Announces Enterprise AI Controls and In-App Multimodal Translation

LILT, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation and content creation, announced today at its fourth ever AI Day the company's newest...
Lilt Supports AI-Powered Translated Forecasts Offered By NOAA's National Weather Service

Lilt Supports AI-Powered Translated Forecasts Offered By NOAA's National Weather Service

Lilt, the leading AI solution for enterprise translation, is proud to provide the AI-powered technology behind a new experimental language...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.