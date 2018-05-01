Lilumia Launches Makeup Revolution on Indiegogo With the New ZOË Brush Cleaner

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NPD Beauty Trends research reports that makeup remains beauty's largest category, bringing the most dollar volume to the industry and $8.1 billion in 2017. However, while the industry grows, the technology has failed to keep up, until now. In 2015 Lilumia created the first automated makeup brush cleaner and now, in 2018, Lilumia introduced ZOË.

ZOE brush cleaner

Designed for makeup enthusiasts, artists, influencers and anyone that owns a makeup brush, ZOË can clean an entire brush set (up to 20 brushes) in five minutes. Lilumia's co-founder, ZOË Taylor, originally designed the brush cleaner to make the tedious process of cleaning brushes simpler, faster and hands-free.

"Most people don't wash their makeup brushes on a weekly basis and for anyone that's in beauty or the entertainment industry it can be a big problem," says Taylor. "Makeup brushes store dirt, oil and makeup that can do more harm to your skin than good if you leave them uncleaned. Cleaning brushes is a painful but necessary step in beauty care. ZOË makes it so much easier!"

Already receiving praise and excitement, ZOË has been praised by Adrienne Bailon from The Real, fashion entrepreneur, Rasheeda Frost and Snooki (aka Nicole Pilozzi) from Jersey Shore.

For a limited time ZOË is available for a discounted pre-order price of $79 on Indiegogo. ZOË will be available for regular retail in August 2018. Makeup lovers can read more about ZOË and pre-order the device for 40% off at www.igg.me/at/ZoeIsHere.

About Lilumia

Lilumia was launched by ZOË Taylor, who was frustrated by the time consuming ritual of makeup brush cleaning. In 2015, she launched Lilumia to the market. With integration of customer feedback and advancements in product technology, the new ZOE device launches as the first fully automated makeup brush cleaner on the market, both washing and drying makeup brushes safely and effectively.

