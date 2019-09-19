Lily Bioceuticals™ markets the first wearable life-like second skin with graphene, opening whole new possibilities for the entire beauty industry

BEYOND FLAWLESS™ SECOND SKIN , uses a simple two-step process that creates a tight, undetectable bond over natural skin in under five minutes, flattening eyebags while covering wrinkles and blemishes. The resilient, breathable layer is swim, sweat and sleep-proof and lasts for up to 24 hours without residue or flaking. This life-like second skin can be peeled off in one piece.

The science behind this beauty breakthrough utilizes a Nobel Prize winning and game-changing composition of materials including medical-grade graphene, the recent discovery proven to be the thinnest yet strongest and most flexible material on earth, cross-linked with multiple polymers. When combined, the mechanical properties of the polymers improve dramatically, making this product incredibly strong, flexible and viable for the general consumer.

BEYOND FLAWLESS™ SECOND SKIN also contains active anti-aging ingredients e.g. stabilized Vitamin C, peptides, and extracts to provide long term anti-aging skin care benefits.

Lily Bioceuticals™ scientists are poised to announce additional "second skin" products for the face and other body parts with equally dramatic lifting effects on wrinkles and blemishes in the very near future. This opens up new, unique product development possibilities for the entire beauty industry. The technology virtually re-surfaces any complexion, creating a smooth, resilient, blemish-free, youthful younger looking appearance. The second skin is easily applied in the morning, lasts all day and simply peels off at night.

Lily Bioceuticals™, owned by Bio-Nature Laboratories, LLC of Edison, New Jersey has been creating advanced BIOTECH beauty and skin care products since 2008. With a focus on cellular energy, paralleling the recent bioscience discoveries in anti-aging, they introduced their highly acclaimed NAD+ product line in 2014. Achieving unprecedented results in clinical trials in the US and abroad, their NAD+(Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), NR(Nicotinamide Riboside) products have become widely popular in international market.

For more information and video demonstrations of this product, please visit beyondflawlessskin.com or lilyherbs.com .

CONTACT: Jennifer Michelle, 732-738-1138, 732-738-5550

http://beyondflawlessskin.com

