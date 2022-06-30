Lily Z Designs Showcases Eclectic Home Renovation in Chevy Chase, Maryland

See How Lily Brought a Little Flair and Personality to an "Old School" Townhome

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Z Designs, a boutique design firm serving clients in Washington D.C. and New York City, is proud to announce the release of a new YouTube video showcasing its most recently completed home renovation project in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

"My clients were seeking to bring a little flair and personality to their period townhome," Lily recalls. "The house was very 'old school' with original moldings, not painted, sort of unfinished."

From a stylish and fun foyer to a living room inspired by a Froot Loops box, Lily was able to bring her clients' vision to life, one room at a time. The end result? A beautiful home filled with dramatic, livable spaces that perfectly reflects the owners' eclectic sense of style.

"I go into every project with the goal of changing my clients' lives for the better," Lily concludes. "Everyone deserves functional spaces that epitomize their own unique creativity and personality. I am thrilled and proud that we were able to accomplish exactly that for Harry and Joe."

For a first-hand view of the amazing Chevy Chase townhome transformation, check out the Lily Z YouTube Channel . For more information or to connect with Lily, please visit lilyzdesigns.com.

About Lily Z Design

Born in Israel and raised in South Africa, Lily lives and breathes design, 24/7.

Little Lily spent endless hours redecorating her room again and again–an obsession she credits for her father's many gray hairs. Grown-up Lily went on to earn a BA in Interior Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology and now splits her time between Washington, D.C. and Brooklyn, New York.

When not designing, Lily enjoys spending time with her husband and their two young children.

