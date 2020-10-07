Lily's Helps the 80% of Americans Hoping to Eat Less Sugar Make Good on Their Intention with New Holiday Items Filled with All the Seasonal Flavor and None of the Added Sugar

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily's , the leader in the no added sugar movement with its botanically-sweetened chocolate and confections, today announced the addition of several holiday seasonal items, including three new chocolate bars - Gingerbread Milk Chocolate Style, Mocha Hot Cocoa Extra Dark Chocolate and Peppermint White Chocolate Style. The new limited-edition Holiday flavored bars will be available on Lilys.com, Amazon, and in stores nationwide starting in November. Also, exclusive to Walmart, Lily's delivers even more ways to be creative with baked goods this season through two new baking chip flavors - Peppermint White Chocolate Style and Pumpkin Spice.

Celebrating the season will likely look a little different this year, but regardless of the type of gathering, indulging will continue to be part of the festivities. Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, and co-author of the recently launched " Sugar Shock ," book shares that it's possible to enjoy the sweetness of the season while also making good on health intentions, including reducing overall sugar intake.

"As you head into the holiday season, it's even more important to create boundaries that help you achieve the balance you need and want," said Samantha Cassetty , MS, RD. "That can start with finding brands and products that will set you up for success. Lily's makes it possible to reduce sugar intake without giving up something you love to enjoy, particularly around the holidays - CHOCOLATE!"

Behavior around wellness, health and sugar has shifted due to the global pandemic. In a survey conducted by FMCG Gurus, 63 percent of U.S. consumers said they will attempt to eat healthier foods as a result of COVID-19. Of those consumers, 56 percent of them said they would specifically reduce their sugar intake in order to stay healthy. Despite the common consumer desire to focus on eating healthier due to the pandemic, consumer wellness actions suggest the opposite. An April 2020 FMCG Gurus survey found 64 percent of consumers said that COVID-19 has caused them to change their eating habits towards more sugary snacks, and 79 percent of American consumers also admitted to spending more money on comfort food.

"People often think they need to give up treats, but that isn't a practical long-term approach, so I recommend keeping them in, but choosing healthier alternatives and enjoying them mindfully. Take a moment to think about what will truly satisfy a particular craving when it hits," said Cassetty. "Then, sit down and enjoy your goody without any guilt. You can practice better habits without restricting yourself with Lily's delicious, lower sugar offerings."

Whether looking for a new way to indulge, for that perfect stocking stuffer, or for a special twist on baked goods, Lily's hopes to brighten the season with a variety of new holiday offerings:

Gingerbread Milk Chocolate Style Bar - Eat this sweet treat instead of a Gingerbread Latte or use it to make or decorate that traditional Gingerbread house.

Mocha Hot Cocoa Extra Dark Chocolate Bar - Grab a warm blanket but skip the cocoa and grab this extra chocolatey goodness that is sure to delight.

Peppermint White Chocolate Style Bar - Did someone say they are craving holiday chocolate bark? Lily's makes it easier than ever to enjoy this classic holiday dessert. Open chocolate. Break chocolate. Eat chocolate. Repeat.

Peppermint Flavor White Chocolate Style Baking Chips - Add these to a favorite holiday cookie recipe, or pop a handful into your mouth, straight up, and satisfy that sweet tooth.

Pumpkin Spice Flavor Baking Chips - This new flavor is the perfect way to spice up a holiday trail mix or add a bit of sweetness to that morning granola without the added sugar.

"Just like the holidays, sweets should bring people joy," said Cynthia Tice, founder of Lily's. "At Lily's, we are dedicated to the pure delight that comes from being able to enjoy treats freely, so we listened to our fans when they told us they are craving their favorite holiday indulgences from us. Our new holiday items continue the Lily's tradition of being so amazingly delicious, that you will not miss the sugar!"

Also, in time for the holidays, Lily's first-ever line of White Chocolate Style Bars will be available on the Lilys.com and Amazon as of October 1st. These bars are so smooth and creamy, you won't even miss the sugar! The new White Chocolate flavor offerings include:

White Chocolate Style Original Bar: For those that like to stick with the classics, this traditional White Chocolate Bar delivers a sweet and creamy treat.

White Chocolate Style Cookies & Crème Bar: An on-trend favorite among white chocolate fans, Cookies & Crème delivers even more indulgence, but without the guilt.

An on-trend favorite among white chocolate fans, Cookies & Crème delivers even more indulgence, but without the guilt. White Chocolate Style Birthday Cake Bar: Lily's gives consumers one more reason to celebrate - a Birthday Cake flavor that is sure to make sweet memories for years to come.

Chocolate lovers will agree that life without added sugar is pretty sweet! Lily's will have a variety of ways to sample and win a taste of these new holiday offerings. Launching in early November, TheFeedFeed fans will have an opportunity to win Lily's baking items so they can create their favorite holiday confections. Additionally, in December, Lily's will host a sweepstakes on Instagram , where 200 fans will win the seasonal bars.

As the new products hit shelves, shoppers will be able to search the Lily's Store Locator to find them at a store nearby. Additionally, Lily's offers its entire product line direct to consumers on its website .

ABOUT LILY'S

Less Sugar. Sweet Life. Lily's delivers delicious, no-sugar-added chocolate and confections that people obsess over. Treats with less sugar that can be an everyday indulgence, so you're inspired to live a sweeter life. Founded by Cynthia Tice, a natural products industry trailblazer who was drinking green juice before it was cool, Lily's was created on the belief that people can eat better without giving up sweets. Today, Lily's is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., and our experienced team remains committed to creating offerings that help you achieve overall balance by satisfying cravings in a better way. All of our Chocolate Bars, Baking Chips, Chocolate Covered Nuts, Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Covered Caramels, Chocolate Covered Caramel Popcorn, and Chocolate Chip Cookies are made with thoughtfully-selected, Non-GMO and fair trade ingredients so we feel proud of what we make, and you feel good about eating botanically-sweetened treats with 2g or less of sugar per serving. We hope you'll join us in our sugar reduction movement by connecting with us online at lilys.com, and on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Move over sugar, we'll take it from here.

Lily's

