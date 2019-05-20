Lily's Sweets Announces Launch of No Sugar Added Peanut Butter Cups Filled to the Brim with Pure Deliciousness

Lily's Sweets new Peanut Butter Cups (MSRP - $5.99/3.2oz pouch) are made with thoughtfully-sourced, Non-GMO ingredients so that they fulfill the same expectation as every product from the brand: sweets with no added sugar filled to the brim with pure deliciousness. The cups provide just the right ratio of peanut butter to creamy, chocolatey goodness you're bound to obsess over. Botanically-sweetened with stevia, the new Peanut Butter Cups have less than 1g of sugar and only 130 calories per two cup (30g) serving. As with all Lily's Sweets products, the new Peanut Butter Cups are fair trade certified by Fairtrade America, and certified gluten-free and carry the GFCO seal. They also fit into the requirements of a ketogenic or other low-glycemic diet. The Peanut Butter Cups come in a convenient pouch with six, individually-wrapped cups ready to satisfy daily cravings.

"Sometimes the best ideas come from your fans. After seeing fanatics of our Baking Chocolate time and again create peanut butter cups at home, we figured why not create our own to satisfy that need," said Cynthia Tice, founder of Lily's Sweets. "It's so fun to see our innovation move into different categories while still delivering no-sugar added options so good you won't even miss the sugar."

The American Heart Association recommends eating only 25-35g of sugar a day, but the average American currently consumes more than double that amount, increasing risks for a variety of health issues, from general weight gain, to heart disease and certain cancers. As consumer awareness of the health issues related to sugar grows, so does the desire to reduce overall sugar intake. In fact, 84 percent of consumers agree they have limited the amount of sugar in their diet in the last year.2 As the #1 nationally-distributed, natural no-sugar added brand, Lily's Sweets is here to help reduce overall sugar intake while not demanding we all simply give up sweets. As a solution for any lifestyle, Lily's Sweets has experienced exciting growth in the last year, including expansion to more than 10,000 stores and outpacing repeat purchase at 50 percent in a highly-impulsive category, signaling a loyal consumer base.3

"Our team is thrilled to build upon Cynthia's work as a trailblazer in the natural products industry to bring more people sweets they can enjoy daily," shared Jane Miller, Lily's Sweets CEO. "We are on track to experience sustained growth in 2019, maintaining our position as a leader in the no added sugar movement."

The new Lily's Sweets Peanut Butter Cups will officially debut at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago from May 21-23, 2019. Find Lily's Sweets at the show in booth 9034 right next to Innovation Avenue. The new Peanut Butter Cups will hit shelves nationally this summer, including at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts stores, and with additional stores being added throughout the remainder of 2019. As the Peanut Butter Cups hit shelves, shoppers will be able to search the Store Locator at lilyssweets.com to find a store nearby.

Less Sugar. Sweet Life. Lily's Sweets delivers delicious, no-sugar-added chocolate and confections that people obsess over. Treats with less sugar that can be an everyday indulgence, so you're inspired to live a sweeter life. Founded by natural products industry trailblazer who was drinking green juice before it was cool, Lily's Sweets was created on the belief that people can eat better without giving up sweets. Today, Lily's Sweets is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., and our experienced team remains committed to creating offerings that help you achieve overall balance by satisfying cravings in a better way. All of our Chocolate Bars, Baking Chips and perfectly-snackable Chocolate Covered Nuts and Peanut Butter Cups are made with thoughtfully-selected, Non-GMO and fair trade ingredients so we feel proud of what we make, and you feel good about eating botanically-sweetened treats with 1g or less sugar per serving. We hope you'll join us in our no added sugar movement by connecting with us online at lilyssweets.com, and on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Move over sugar, we'll take it from here.

