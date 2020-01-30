BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily's Sweets , the leader in the no added sugar movement with its botanically-sweetened chocolate and confections, today announced nine new products are now available in Whole Foods Market, with other retailers to follow later this quarter. To celebrate the launch of the new items, and help the more than 80% of Americans looking to limit sugar in their diets this year1, Lily's is offering consumers the opportunity to download a free digital starter guide to breaking up with sugar straight from the Lily's website . Even sweeter? Just for downloading the kit, consumers will be entered to win a variety of prizes that make breaking up with sugar that much easier.

Lily’s Sweets launches new confections that make it easy to realize life without sugar can be pretty sweet, including three new Chocolate Bars, Two-Pack Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Covered Caramels, and Chocolate Caramel Popcorn. All new items have less than 1g of sugar per serving.

The new offerings are made with thoughtfully sourced, Non-GMO and Fairtrade certified ingredients, and fulfill the same promise of all items from Lily's - sweets filled to the brim with pure deliciousness and with less than 1g of sugar per serving. The new offerings include:

Milk Chocolate Style and Dark Chocolate Covered Caramels : Chewy yet smooth, this classic combination has a new twist with less than 1g sugar per serving that's perfect for sharing at a party or enjoying as an afternoon treat.

: Chewy yet smooth, this classic combination has a new twist with less than 1g sugar per serving that's perfect for sharing at a party or enjoying as an afternoon treat. Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Style Caramel Popcorn : This movie-ready snack will melt in your mouth! Choose Milk or Dark combined with caramel popcorn for an irresistible combination.

: This movie-ready snack will melt in your mouth! Choose Milk or Dark combined with caramel popcorn for an irresistible combination. Chocolate Bars (2.8oz bar): Three new varieties to satisfy cravings, including:

Three new varieties to satisfy cravings, including: Hazelnut - 40% Milk Chocolate Style Bar



Salted Caramel - 70% Dark Chocolate Bar



Dark Chocolate Bar - 92% Dark Chocolate Bar

Two-Pack Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Style Peanut Butter Cups: Perfect for the purse, take these no added sugar treats on the go to enjoy at the office, in the car, or on your next flight.

"Our promise has always been to deliver the smooth, rich taste of chocolate we all love, without the sugar," said Cynthia Tice, founder of Lily's. "As a leader in the sugar reduction movement, Lily's is here to help limit your overall sugar intake while giving you sweets you'll obsess over. I am beyond excited to continue to revolutionize the sweets aisles with our newest product introductions."

As the new products hit shelves, shoppers will be able to search the Store Locator at Lilys.com to find a store nearby. Additionally, Lily's now offers its entire line direct to consume on its website at https://lilys.com/collections .

In addition to offering consumers new products that make us all feel better giving up sugar, Lily's is also helping the 60% of Americans who set New Year's resolutions stay on track with their health and wellness goals by providing a free digital Break Up with Sugar Starter Guide . Simply for downloading the guide, Lily's fans will be entered to win a variety of sweet prizes, like a four pack of Lily's Chocolate Bars and a sweet chocolate bar carrying case. Featured in the Guide are tips on how how to read the new Nutrition Facts label the FDA is requiring manufacturers to convert to this year, as well as inspiring content like how to perform "The Cupboard Cleanout," Dear Abby styled breaking up with sugar FAQs with the Breakup Coach, and a variety of recommended better-for-you product swaps.

"Breakups are never easy, but we've gathered all the tools you need to get through a breakup with sugar and compiled them into this digital guide," said Sarah Meis, Lily's senior vice president of marketing and innovation. "Our hope is that you just might find that life with less sugar can be pretty sweet."

ABOUT LILY'S SWEETS

Less Sugar. Sweet Life. Lily's Sweets delivers delicious, no-sugar-added chocolate and confections that people obsess over. Treats with less sugar that can be an everyday indulgence, so you're inspired to live a sweeter life. Founded by Cynthia Tice, a natural products industry trailblazer who was drinking green juice before it was cool, Lily's was created on the belief that people can eat better without giving up sweets. Today, Lily's is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., and our experienced team remains committed to creating offerings that help you achieve overall balance by satisfying cravings in a better way. All of our Chocolate Bars, Baking Chips, Chocolate Covered Nuts, Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Covered Caramels, and Chocolate Covered Caramel Popcorn are made with thoughtfully-selected, Non-GMO and fair trade ingredients so we feel proud of what we make, and you feel good about eating botanically-sweetened treats with 1g or less sugar per serving. We hope you'll join us in our sugar reduction movement by connecting with us online at lilys.com, and on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Move over sugar, we'll take it from here.

