Lily's Sweets Makes Life Sweeter with Upcoming Launch of Several No Added Sugar Indulgences at Natural Products Expo East

Each of the new offerings from Lily's is made with thoughtfully sourced, Non-GMO and Fairtrade certified ingredients. The result is sweets with no added sugar filled to the brim with pure deliciousness. The new indulgences include:

Milk Chocolate Style and Dark Chocolate Covered Caramels : Chewy yet smooth, this classic combination now has a no added sugar twist perfect for sharing at a party or enjoying as an afternoon treat.

: Chewy yet smooth, this classic combination now has a no added sugar twist perfect for sharing at a party or enjoying as an afternoon treat. Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Style Caramel Popcorn : This movie-ready snack will melt in your mouth! Choose Milk or Dark combined with caramel popcorn for an irresistible combination.

: This movie-ready snack will melt in your mouth! Choose Milk or Dark combined with caramel popcorn for an irresistible combination. Chocolate Bars (2.8oz bar): Three new varieties to satisfy even more cravings, including:

Three new varieties to satisfy even more cravings, including: Hazelnut - 40% Milk Chocolate Style Bar



Salted Caramel - 70% Dark Chocolate Bar



Dark Chocolate Bar - 92% Dark Chocolate Bar

Two-Pack Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Style Peanut Butter Cups: Even more perfect for the purse, take these on the go to enjoy at the office, in the car, or on your next flight.

"Our new products taste even more delicious than I could have imagined; you won't even miss the sugar," shared Cynthia Tice, founder of Lily's. "We were honored to launch Lily's nationally with Whole Foods back in 2012, and I am thrilled our long-time, valued partner will have the opportunity to offer many of these offerings right when shoppers are looking to make better choices in the New Year."

As a retailer with a long tradition of offering its shoppers trend-setting products that fit into a variety of dietary needs and preferences, Whole Foods Market will launch all nine of the new Lily's items in January 2020.

"Lily's has consistently delivered sweet and confectionary options that excite our shoppers and drive category growth," said Jason Krolikowski, Whole Foods Market senior global category merchant, candy and functional snacks. "We're honored to continue our partnership by being the first to bring Lily's newest offerings to market."

Lily's growth can be attributed in part to increased consumer interest in sugar reduction. A recent study revealed that 82% of the general population, or 4 out of every 5 U.S. adults, claim to be limiting sugar in their diets this year. In addition, 36% claim to be doing so more than last year, and 46% expect to increase this behavior next year.3

"We know consumers want delicious options with no added sugar, and we are excited to deliver indulgences that we know they will obsess over," said Sarah Meis, Lily's senior vice president of marketing and innovation. "Our wide array of offerings, plus increasing distribution, will ensure we hold a top spot in repeat buy rate amongst leading chocolate brands."

These new products will officially debut at this year's Natural Products Expo East trade show in Baltimore from Sept. 11 - 14, 2019. Visit the Lily's team and satisfy your sweet tooth in booth 8422. As the products hit shelves, shoppers will be able to search the Store Locator at lilys.com to find a store nearby.

ABOUT LILY'S SWEETS

Less Sugar. Sweet Life. Lily's Sweets delivers delicious, no-sugar-added chocolate and confections that people obsess over. Treats with less sugar that can be an everyday indulgence, so you're inspired to live a sweeter life. Founded by Cynthia Tice, a natural products industry trailblazer who was drinking green juice before it was cool, Lily's was created on the belief that people can eat better without giving up sweets. Today, Lily's is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., and our experienced team remains committed to creating offerings that help you achieve overall balance by satisfying cravings in a better way. All of our Chocolate Bars, Baking Chips, Chocolate Covered Nuts, Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Covered Caramels, and Chocolate Covered Caramel Popcorn are made with thoughtfully-selected, Non-GMO and fair trade ingredients so we feel proud of what we make, and you feel good about eating botanically-sweetened treats with 1g or less sugar per serving. We hope you'll join us in our no added sugar movement by connecting with us online at lilys.com, and on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Move over sugar, we'll take it from here.

1SPINS, Latest 12-weeks ending 8.11.19

2Nielsen Homescan Panel. Latest 52 - W/E 02/23/19

3Lily's custom consumer research 2019

