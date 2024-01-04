LILYSILK Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with TerraCycle®, Empowering Sustainable Consumption

News provided by

LILYSILK

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is proud to commemorate its two-year partnership with TerraCycle®, a leader in innovative sustainability solutions.

Since the inception of this collaboration, LILYSILK and its customers have made significant strides in recycling efforts, collectively repurposing more than 1,493 items, totaling 878.3 pounds in weight.

Continue Reading
LILYSILK Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with TerraCycle®
LILYSILK Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with TerraCycle®

These recycled silk products have found new life as raw materials and fillers for products such as mattresses, pet bedding, and sports equipment. This remarkable recycling effort has demonstrated the collective effort to reduce waste and effectively reduce the environmental footprint of discarded silk items.

Two LILYSILK customers who actively participated in the recycling initiative shared their thoughts. Denise, one of the participants, expressed her satisfaction with taking part in the initiative, saying, "There is this fantastic opportunity to actually take this fabric and renew it." Aida, another LILYSILK customer, shared her gratifying recycling experience, saying, "Knowing that my old silk was being sustainably recycled gave me a sense of responsibility and pride."

LILYSILK and TerraCycle® are confident that their partnership will continue to drive progress towards a zero-waste future. By extending their dedication to sustainability, they aim to inspire more brands and consumers to join the movement towards responsible consumption.

"Our partnership with TerraCycle® has been a significant step towards making our brand more environmentally responsible," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We are proud of what we have achieved together in the past two years and are committed to furthering our sustainability efforts."

"Over the past two years, the LILYSILK Free Recycling Program has offered eco-minded individuals a sustainable and responsible option for items that have reached the end of their useful life—and we're just getting started," said TerraCycle® CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Together with LILYSILK, we look forward to helping even more consumers mitigate their carbon footprint and care for the planet in the new year."

To commemorate two years of impactful collaboration, LILYSILK and TerraCycle® invite individuals from all walks of life to join their recycling endeavors. Interested participants can directly engage in the recycling initiative by visiting the exclusive page of the recycling collaboration, the LILYSILK website, or the TerraCycle® website and contributing to building a more sustainable future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310094/LILYSILK_Celebrates_Two_Year_Partnership_TerraCycle.jpg

Also from this source

LILYSILK Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with TerraCycle®, Empowering Sustainable Consumption

LILYSILK Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with TerraCycle®, Empowering Sustainable Consumption

LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is proud to commemorate its...
LILYSILK feiert zweijährige Partnerschaft mit TerraCycle® zur Förderung des nachhaltigen Konsums

LILYSILK feiert zweijährige Partnerschaft mit TerraCycle® zur Förderung des nachhaltigen Konsums

LILYSILK, die weltweit führende Seidenmarke mit der Mission, Menschen zu einem spektakulären, nachhaltigen Leben zu inspirieren, ist stolz darauf,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.