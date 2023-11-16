LILYSILK Introduces Exquisite Homewear and Expands Organic GOTS Certified Collection Ahead of Festive Season, Warming Up Holiday Home Living

News provided by

LILYSILK

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the festive season's cozy gatherings, LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, today unveiled an exquisite 2023 Homewear Collection along with an expanded range of GOTS certified organic silk products. Designed to merge comfort with elegance, the new lines promise to enhance the holiday home experience, offering a blend of style, sustainability, and the unrivaled softness of high-quality silk.

Continue Reading
LILYSILK 2023 Homewear Collection
LILYSILK 2023 Homewear Collection

Understanding the importance of comfort in one's personal home as a sanctuary, LILYSILK's new offerings arrive just as cooler temperatures and the spirit of Thanksgiving and Christmas encourage us to cherish our home life. The Homewear Collection, crafted from the finest materials, includes standout items like the Amalfi Button-Up Full Length Striped Pajama Set. This set, embodying both luxury and relaxation, showcases the rich texture and soothing hues perfect for holiday lounging or a peaceful night's sleep.

Another highlight, The Pena Pajamas Set, draws inspiration from the regal aesthetics of the Pena Palace, offering a statement of timeless fashion for home attire. Available in Dark Olive and Lily White, these pajamas ensure that elegance is not confined to the outside world.

Expanding Sustainability: The Enhanced GOTS-Certified Range

Furthering its commitment to environmental stewardship, LILYSILK has expanded its GOTS-certified range. The GOTS standard, recognized globally, ensures that textiles are organic and ethically produced. Following the successful introduction of its first GOTS-certified silk pillowcase in May, the brand now includes a wider array of products such as pajamas, nightgowns, and sheets, all meeting the rigorous GOTS criteria.

This expansion is headlined by the 22 Momme Terse Envelope Silk Pillowcase, a testament to LILYSILK's dedication to combining eco-friendly practices with enduring quality. The pillowcase, known for its durability and chemical-free composition, underscores the brand's commitment to offering luxury that is both conscientious and comforting.

"Our goal is to enhance the well-being of our customers through luxurious, comfortable, and sustainable home products," said CEO David Wang articulates the brand's ethos. "At LILYSILK, we are dedicated to enhancing the coziness of home living. Our Homewear and GOTS certified collections are curated with care to ensure that our customers enjoy a harmonious blend of coziness and refined style during their most cherished moments at home."

SOURCE LILYSILK

Also from this source

Black Friday Bonanza: LILYSILK startet riesigen Feiertagsverkauf

Black Friday Bonanza: LILYSILK startet riesigen Feiertagsverkauf

Es ist wieder diese besondere Zeit des Jahres, und LILYSILK, die weltweit führende Seidenmarke mit dem Ziel, Menschen zu inspirieren, ein...
Black Friday Bonanza: LILYSILK Launches Huge Holiday Sale Event

Black Friday Bonanza: LILYSILK Launches Huge Holiday Sale Event

It's that special time of the year again, and LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.