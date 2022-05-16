Limaca Medical and HekaBio Announce Japan Partnership

The partnership aims to advance precision medicine

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limaca Medical ("Limaca") and HekaBio K.K. announced today that they have inked a strategic partnership agreement, whereby HekaBio is to distribute Limaca's Precision-GI™ Endoscopic Biopsy Device in Japan.

Gastrointestinal-related cancer is a significant challenge in Japan. Although Japan's adult population is just 40% of the US adult population, its pancreatic and liver cancer incidence almost matches the US in actual numbers.

Limaca's vision is to ensure that endoscopic biopsies always achieve a definitive diagnosis to enable optimal and timely GI-cancer treatment. Limaca Medical, based in Israel, has as its mission to provide a far better endoscopic biopsy experience for the endoscopist and patient, with the goal to achieve a faster, more efficient biopsy yield with highly consistent results. Limaca recently announced the FDA's decision to grant Breakthrough Device Designation to Precision-GI.

HekaBio is a Tokyo-based emerging major platform for healthcare innovation, with an initial focus on oncology and radiation therapy. HekaBio is dedicated to partnering with and investing in breakthrough technology originators to accelerate programs for commercialization in Japan and achieve significant benefits for patients and the healthcare system.

This partnership has far-reaching impact for Limaca, as HekaBio provides full operational capability in Japan for Limaca's Precision-GI device and ensures compliance with Japan's PMDA regulatory requirements. HekaBio will provide in-country logistics, physician training and case support.

About Limaca Medical

Limaca Medical, Ltd, is a privately held company based in Israel that is dedicated to improving endoscopic biopsy results for patients facing potentially life-threatening gastroenterology cancers. Limaca has an experienced team of engineers, clinicians, and business professionals with successful track records of innovating, developing, and commercializing specialized medical devices. Limaca Medical's investors include The Trendlines Group, Ltd (SGX:42T;OTCQX:TRNLY), a company that invests in, and incubates innovation-based medtech and agrifood technologies to fulfil its mission to improve the human condition, and Agriline, a trust of which Vincent Tchenguiz is a discretionary beneficiary. Limaca also receives support from the Israeli Innovation Authority.

About HekaBio

HekaBio K.K. is a privately held healthcare company based in Tokyo, Japan. Created by a diverse group of multicultural experts, HekaBio generates significant value through astute partner selection, investment, and hands-on program management through to commercialization.

