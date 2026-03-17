Limble Appoints Jason Penkethman as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Veteran technology leader joins Limble to accelerate product innovation and bring practical AI capabilities into the platform

LEHI, Utah, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the modern maintenance and asset management platform, today announced the appointment of Jason Penkethman as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

"Jason brings a powerful combination of product vision and technical leadership," said Gary Specter, CEO of Limble. "As we continue to grow, his experience scaling product organizations and driving innovation will help us move faster and deliver even more value to the maintenance teams who rely on Limble every day."

Penkethman brings extensive experience building and scaling global product and engineering organizations. Most recently, he served as CPTO at Simpro Group, where he led global engineering and guided the evolution of the company's product portfolio. He held similar roles at Qlik and Solera.

In his role at Limble, he will oversee the company's product and engineering teams, focusing on accelerating innovation, enhancing the customer experience, and advancing the capabilities of the Limble platform.

Penkethman said he was drawn to Limble's mission and the opportunity to help shape the next generation of maintenance software.

"Maintenance professionals are the people who keep the world's assets running, and they deserve software that works as hard as they do," said Penkethman. "Limble has built an incredibly strong platform and customer community. I'm excited to join the team and help evolve the product by combining great engineering, thoughtful design, and emerging technologies like AI to empower the people doing this essential work every day."

About Limble

Limble is the modern maintenance and asset management platform. It empowers teams to increase uptime, extend asset life, and bring together maintenance and asset management on one platform. By unifying asset data, work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, and analytics, Limble simplifies work for technicians and drives asset decisions with confidence. Learn more at limble.com.

SOURCE Limble