Limble and VibeCloud Integrate Predictive Maintenance Insights With Work Order Execution

New partnership automates work orders from condition monitoring alerts

LEHI, Utah, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the modern maintenance and asset management platform, today announced a partnership with VibeCloud Reliability Solutions Inc., a leader in predictive maintenance and condition monitoring. The new integration connects VibeCloud's condition monitoring insights directly with Limble, automatically generating and closing work orders based on asset condition data.

"Predictive maintenance only delivers when data drives action," said Susan Burris, VP of Partnerships & Ecosystem Strategy at Limble. "Connecting VibeCloud's diagnostic expertise with Limble's maintenance workflows removes manual steps and ensures the right work gets done."

Predictive maintenance programs often run into the same problem: identifying issues isn't the hard part—acting on them is. Monitoring flags potential failures, but work orders still have to be created manually, leaving a gap between detection and repair.

This integration helps close that gap. VibeCloud's predictive maintenance platform now connects directly with Limble, allowing teams to move from detection to action without manual handoffs. Condition alerts from analysis, such as vibration, ultrasound, and motor circuit, automatically generate work orders in Limble. Once the issue is resolved and asset conditions return to normal, work orders can close automatically.

"Bringing VibeCloud and Limble together helps maintenance teams move faster when issues are found," said Andy Rodes, VP of Business Development at VibeCloud Reliability. "It cuts down on the manual steps and helps make sure work orders actually get created and followed through."

Beyond faster response times, the integration also ensures maintenance activity data is captured. Over time, that data helps teams track asset performance, strengthen reliability programs, and make better asset management decisions.

Key benefits of the Limble and VibeCloud integration include:

Automatic work order creation in Limble from condition-based alerts

Faster response to emerging equipment issues

Reduced manual data entry and transcription errors

The partnership reflects a shared goal between both companies: helping maintenance teams spend less time moving data between systems and more time keeping the world's assets running.

About Limble

Limble is the modern maintenance and asset management platform. It empowers teams to increase uptime, extend asset life, and bring together maintenance and asset management on one platform. By unifying asset data, work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, and analytics, Limble simplifies work for technicians and drives asset decisions with confidence. Learn more at limble.com.

SOURCE Limble