Limble Appoints Tim Lamb as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

Veteran growth executive joins to scale brand leadership, expand market reach, and drive customer acquisition

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the modern maintenance and asset management platform trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Tim Lamb as Chief Marketing Officer. Lamb joins with nearly two decades of experience building revenue engines for global SaaS companies and a proven track record of turning marketing into a measurable growth multiplier.

Most recently, Lamb served as SVP of Growth Marketing at Simpro Group, where he helped lead the company through a period of significant revenue expansion, with growth marketing playing a key role in new customer acquisition. Prior to Simpro, he held marketing leadership roles at PRGX Global, Rubicon Global and Xero, building demand generation and go-to-market (GTM) capabilities across North America, Europe, and APAC.

"We are at a pivotal moment in Limble's growth, and Tim is exactly the leader we need," said Gary Specter, CEO of Limble. "He knows how to build marketing organizations that create real commercial impact—tightly connected to sales, focused on the customer, and built for scale."

In his new role, Lamb will lead Limble's full marketing organization. He'll work closely with Limble's GTM leadership to align sales and marketing and accelerate new customer growth.

"This stage of Limble's growth is exactly where I do my best work," Lamb said. "The foundation is strong—a product customers genuinely love, real market momentum, and an ambitious team. My role is to build on that momentum by creating a marketing engine that not only generates demand but also delivers measurable impact across the customer journey while accelerating business growth."

About Limble

Limble is the modern maintenance and asset management platform trusted by over 3,500 customers globally. By unifying asset data, work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, and analytics into a single intuitive interface, Limble empowers teams to increase uptime, extend asset life, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. From manufacturing and facility management to healthcare and hospitality, Limble simplifies the complex work of technicians while delivering the strategic insights required to optimize operations across diverse industries. Learn more at limble.com.

SOURCE Limble